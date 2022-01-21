A restaurant and brewery focused on craft beer and pizza is being eyed for the First Horizon Park-area building home to Brooklyn Bowl.
To be called Take Me Out To The Brewery (TMOTTB), the business will be located in the ground-level space under sports bar Third and Home, according to a source who asked to go unnamed. The address is 915 Third Ave. N.
Nashville-based Root Architecture (stylized as “rootARCH”) is designing the interior space, the source said, adding that the owners of a local brewery will own and operate the business. Davidson County is home to approximately 25 micro breweries.
Of note, locally based and women-owned mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering design firm DFH Services is participating in the effort.
The source declined to identify the owners of the future North Capitol business but noted the goal is to have the bar operational by the time the Nashville Sounds open the 2022 campaign on April 5 against the Durham Bulls.
An ownership group led by local developers (and brothers) Chris Ward and Tim Ward teamed with Michael Hayes and Brandon Kuvara of Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. to develop the rectangular parcel with the building slated for the bar. The 60,000-square-foot structure (read here) runs along the left field and center field sides of the ballpark and primarily faces Third Avenue North, with a modest presence on Junior Gilliam Way.
