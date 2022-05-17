Montreal-based Solotech has relocated within Nashville, with the audiovisual production and live sound technology company’s new home located in Antioch.
Solotech established a local presence in 2016 when it began operations at 6107 Centennial Blvd. in The Nations in West Nashville.
According to a release, the company’s new Nashville space covers more than 120,000 square feet and is home to about 100 employees. The address is 3870 Logistics Way.
Solotech focuses its services on live productions involving the entertainment, corporate, worship and transportation sectors. The company recently has provided sound, lighting and video equipment and services to Nashville International Airport, various Broadway honky-tonks and the tours of Kenny Chesney and Carrie Underwood, among others.
"On the integration side, we have the ability to build our projects in our own shop,” Michael Casey, Solotech business development representative, said of the new space. “On the live side, we can bring artists into the shop and have their rehearsals here, in our spaces, with the equipment they're going to have out on tour."
Founded about 45 years ago, Solotech operates 18 locations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and China. Its inventory is supplied by more than 300 manufacturers and includes audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods and control systems.
Solotech is supported by major shareholders Claridge, Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec. The company employs 1,360 professionals in its offices located (in addition to Nashville and Montreal) in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saguenay, Halifax, Macau and Hong Kong.
Madison, New Jersey-based PGIM Real Estate owns the building from which Solotech operates, having paid $67 million for it and multiple other adjacent parcels and buildings in January 2021, Metro records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.