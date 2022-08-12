Atlanta-based apartment development company Wood Partners has paid $9.76 million for a Mt. Olivet Cemetery-area site on which it will break ground by year's end on its seventh local project.
Located about 2.5 miles southeast of downtown, the property offers multiple parcels and a main address of 1301 Lebanon Pike.
Local real estate investor Mike Shmerling was a member of a partnership that sold the property, which is located in what some call the Spence Lane area.
It is unclear if brokers were involved in the deal.
Nashville-based bus tour transportation provider Gray Line of Tennessee previously operated from the site, having moved about six months ago.
According to a release, Wood Partners plans for Alta City Side to offer 368 residential units.
"With each development, we focus on weaving the apartment community into the fabric of the neighborhood while delivering unique design, cutting edge amenities, and superior unit finishes," Andrew Steffens, managing director of Wood Partners’ Nashville office, said in the release. "We are hyper-focused on providing an elevated living experience for the many people moving to Middle Tennessee. Alta City Side is an exciting project for us in an area of Nashville with tremendous accessibility and growth potential."
The release notes the first move-ins are expected to be November 2023 with full completion expected by July 2024.
The acquisition follows Wood Partners in December 2021 having begun construction in East Nashville on The Station by Alta, a residential building to offer 302 apartment units. The development (read more here) is unfolding on a 5.9-acre, two-parcel site at 900 and 914 E. Trinity Lane next to the Metro Police Department East Precinct and adjacent to Ellington Parkway.
With the start of The Station by Alta, Wood Partners now has six local projects for which construction began during the past 28 months and that will offer a collective 1,759 units.
Alta City Side will offer a clubhouse, co-working area, saltwater pool, TrackMan Golf Simulator, hot yoga studio, pickleball facility with tiered stadium seating, wet bar, fire pits and TVs.
Atlanta-based architecture firm Dynamik Design has given Alta City Side aScandinavian-style design.
Located at 1101 Lebanon Pike, Mt. Olivet Cemetery is considered one of Nashville’s most historic cemeteries and offers the remains of distiller George Dickel, women’s suffrage activist Anne Dallas Dudley, HCA co-founders Thomas Frist and Jack Massey, and Ryman Auditorium founder Thomas Ryman, among others.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
