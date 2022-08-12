Atlanta-based apartment development company Wood Partners has paid $9.76 million for a Mt. Olivet Cemetery-area site on which it will break ground by year's end on its seventh local project.

Located about 2.5 miles southeast of downtown, the property offers multiple parcels and a main address of 1301 Lebanon Pike.

1301 Lebanon Pike

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

