Downtown’s 21c Museum Hotel Nashville will cease operations July 28 and be replaced by a Hilton brand that will retain the art museum component of the hospitality business.

As of Aug. 1, The Bankers Alley Hotel Nashville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will operate from the 124-room hotel building. The address of the building, which also offers restaurant and bar Gray & Dudley, is 221 Second Ave. N.

