Downtown’s 21c Museum Hotel Nashville will cease operations July 28 and be replaced by a Hilton brand that will retain the art museum component of the hospitality business.
As of Aug. 1, The Bankers Alley Hotel Nashville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will operate from the 124-room hotel building. The address of the building, which also offers restaurant and bar Gray & Dudley, is 221 Second Ave. N.
The transition follows Maryland-based RLJ Lodging Trust having paid $59 million for the property in August 2022, with the company having made its initial foray into Nashville with the purchase (read here).
The seller was an entity affiliated with Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels. That entity paid about $6.19 million for what had been called the Gray & Dudley Hardware Company Building in 2016 and converted it in 2017 into the hotel, which also offers, as noted, a small art museum open to the public.
A hotel official told the Post that RLJ will maintain the first-floor art museum space but will offer a change of exhibit pieces, as the current art collection is controlled by the 21c ownership.
After the 2022 deal, RLJ Lodging Trust continued to have 21c Museum Hotel managed and operated in affiliation with France-based Accor.
The eight-story hospitality structure offers over 8,000 square feet of meeting and art exhibition space, outdoor space, a fitness center, a spa and valet parking.
Hilton announced in 2017 its development of the Tapestry brand, billed as three- and four-star products and marking the company’s 14th brand at the time, Travel and Leisure reported.
To date, Nashville has not offered a Tapestry hotel. However, Indianapolis-based developer Sun Development and Management Corp. continues construction in Rutledge Hill on The Printing House — A Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton (read here).
The RLJ Lodging Trust portfolio consists of 97 hotels with a collective approximately 21,400 rooms located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The cities located within the closest proximity to Nashville and in which the company has a presence are Birmingham and Louisville. RLJ Lodging Trust works primarily with Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott.
In addition to Louisville and Nashville, 21c Museum Hotels are also found in Bentonville, Ark.; Chicago; Cincinnati; Durham, N.C.; Kansas City; Lexington, Ky.; Oklahoma City and St. Louis.