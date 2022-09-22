The New York owner of downtown’s The Arcade has paid $6.55 million for a Fourth Avenue North building, with the deal coming about two months after it spent $2.9 million for a mixed-use building located on the street.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Newco ARC LLC now owns the building, which was last home to the since-closed The Italian Kitchen and, in its back, Back Alley Diner. The quirky pub, previously called Brandon’s in The Alley and accessed via Arcade Alley, closed in June 2018

217 Fourth

217 Fourth Ave. N. as seen in 2019

