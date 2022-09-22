The New York owner of downtown’s The Arcade has paid $6.55 million for a Fourth Avenue North building, with the deal coming about two months after it spent $2.9 million for a mixed-use building located on the street.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Newco ARC LLC now owns the building, which was last home to the since-closed The Italian Kitchen and, in its back, Back Alley Diner. The quirky pub, previously called Brandon’s in The Alley and accessed via Arcade Alley, closed in June 2018
Newco ARC LLC is affiliated with Manhattan-based real estate company Linfield Capital. The LLC also includes Rob Lowe, executive managing director of the Nashville office of Dallas-based Stream Realty.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Aziz Ashurov. Ashurov paid $665,000 for the Fourth Avenue building in 2015, Metro records show.
Ashurov, an agent with the Nashville office of Adaro Realty, garnered local headlines in 2021 when he agreed to pay $200,000 to settle False Claims Act allegations involving properties purchased from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
As noted, in July Newco ARC acquired 234 Fourth Ave. N. The three-story building on the site (read more here) seemingly opened in 1900 and offers a ground-level retail space and two floors of office space.
Relatedly, and in December 2021, Newco ARC paid $6.8 million for the Fourth Avenue building last home to the Tennessee Bar Association and located next to its just-acquired building (read here).
Local real estate investor Micah Lacher — known for his reinventing former church buildings as boutique hotel spaces — once owned the just-sold building. Lacher paid $450,000 for the property in 2014 before selling to Ashurov a year later for $225,000 more than he spent to acquire it.
Linfield has landed a $3,974,000 loan from Nashville-based FirstBank, according to a separate document.
The three recent Fourth Avenue purchases follow Linfield’s having paid $28 million for, as noted, The Arcade in April 2021 (read more here). Updates to that building continue.
For the recent transaction, Lowe represented the buyers and Jeff Brandon, an affiliate broker with Franklin-based Partners Real Estate LLC, represented the seller, according to a source.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
