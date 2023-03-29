Design approval is being sought for Underground Cocktail Club, to take a Printers Alley space previously slated for a sports bar.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the cocktail lounge will offer an address of 156 Printers Alley and sit near Alley Taps (located at 162 Printers Alley). The space sits below a parking garage that is part of downtown high-rise One Nashville.
As the Post reported in April 2022, Underground Cocktail Club will offer a 1920s-inspired décor and menu. An early 2023 opening had been planned, with the eventual opening date not yet disclosed.
Chicago restaurateur and former television character actor Billy Dec owns and operates the Underground Cocktail Club brand.
Seattle-based Unico and The Agnew Co. of Vancouver, Washington, paid a combined $145.5 million for One Nashville (formerly called One Nashville Place) and the garage structure in two transactions in 2018 and 2019, according to Metro records. The owners then considered the sports bar (read here), before pivoting.
Underground Cocktail Club (read more here) will take 5,460 square feet of space that is recognized, in part, by nearby mural (pictured) I Can Dream All Day, created by Los Angeles-based graffiti artist Risk.
Unico spent about $7 million to update the building in 2021.
For the project, Unico has enlisted Powell Nashville (architecture), I.C. Thomasson Associates (mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering), GSE Consulting (structural engineering) and Mobile Fixture Equipment Company of La Vergne (food service consulting).
This will be the first Underground Cocktail Club in Nashville and join Dec’s Sunda New Asian restaurant in The Gulch. The first Underground Cocktail Club, which is located in Chicago, opened about 16 years ago. It is known for having attracted celebrities such as Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Ludacris, Michael Jordan, John Mayer, John Legend and Miley Cyrus.
The team will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee to seek approval of the design plan. The property sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, committee approval is needed.
Standing 24 stories, the post-modern One Nashville offers an address of 150 Fourth Ave. N. and is sometimes called the R2-D2 building due to its shape somewhat resembling the quirky Star Wars droid.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.