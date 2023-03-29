Design approval is being sought for Underground Cocktail Club, to take a Printers Alley space previously slated for a sports bar.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the cocktail lounge will offer an address of 156 Printers Alley and sit near Alley Taps (located at 162 Printers Alley). The space sits below a parking garage that is part of downtown high-rise One Nashville.

I Can Dream All Day mural

