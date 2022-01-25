A St. Louis development company is eyeing Music Row for a project with 196 apartments.
According to a Metro document, Ridgehouse Capital seeks a building with a collective 39 flats, 147 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom residences. The main address of the project, which apparently will sit on six parcels (each with a building that will need to be razed), is 1107 17th Ave. S.
Music Row Developments LLC, which includes business partners Moni Advani and Kevin Woods, owns 1107 17th Ave. S. and the five other parcels planned for the project (with addresses of 1029-1105 17th Ave. S.) The LLC's most recent purchase was for the office building at 1107 17th, for almost $1.9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The 1107 17th property offers a two-story American Foursquare former home (pictured) that was constructed in 1913, according to marketing materials. (Read more here.)
Of note, Advani and Woods previously considered undertaking a mixed-use development on an Eighth Avenue South site located south of The Gulch. They eventually sold to an entity that includes local development company CA South (read here).
Michael Sansone, Ridgehouse managing partner, said a year’s end closing on the purchase is eyed. The number of floors and the architect have not been finalized, and further details and an image will be forthcoming.
“We continue our commitment to the development of high-quality housing in Nashville,” Sansone said. “The city continues to be a very important market for the growth of our company, and Music Row is of particular interest as it meets the criteria we look for related to location, desirability and residential base.”
As the Post reported in August 2021, Ridgehouse is partnering with The Arden Group to undertake an apartment building at 661 Wedgewood Avenue in Wedgewood-Houston. That project (read here) is fully underway.
In addition, the Post reported in 2020 that Ridgehouse was to have acquired a MetroCenter property for an apartment development (read here). That acquisition did not materialize.
