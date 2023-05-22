A mixed-use development seemingly is being planned for South Davidson County near Antioch High School.

To offer five buildings, the project will sit on an 8.5-acre site at 4037 and 4051 Murfreesboro Pike.

Screen Shot 2023-05-22 at 12.36.39 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-05-22 at 12.37.04 PM.png

