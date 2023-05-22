A mixed-use development seemingly is being planned for South Davidson County near Antioch High School.
To offer five buildings, the project will sit on an 8.5-acre site at 4037 and 4051 Murfreesboro Pike.
Sevenplus LLC owns the Antioch-area property, Metro records show, having paid about $1.6 million for it in May 2022. The Post was unable to determine details about the owner, which seemingly is located in Bowling Green, Ky.
Images submitted to Metro show two mixed-use buildings (with commercial and residential space) and three residential structures. The two mixed-use buildings are shown positioned at the street in what is an urban orientation. The other three are largely surrounded by surface parking (in a suburban manner).
The proposal offers a common area (positioned between the two mixed-use buildings), two vehicular access points and a swimming pool.
In April, the Metro Planning Commission approved a rezoning to mixed-use limited. Metro Councilmember Antoinette Lee, in whose District 33 the property sits, has advocated for mixed-use development.
The owner has enlisted Nashville’s Catalyst Design Group for land-planning and engineering.
My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.
