According to Realtor.com, affordability will continue to be a challenge for Nashville homebuyers heading into 2023.
Realtor.com projects a 3.4 percent drop in sales in the Nashville area in 2023 with a 5 percent year-over-year price increase.
Among the website’s predictions for the national housing market: Average mortgage rates will increase early in the year but retreat to 7.1 percent by the end of the year, home sale prices will increase by just a single digit (5.4 percent) for the first time since 2020, rents will likely hit new highs and home sales will decline to their lowest level since 2012.
"Compared to the wild ride of the past two years, 2023 will be a slower-paced housing market, which means drastic shifts like price declines may not happen as quickly as some have anticipated,” said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com chief economist.” It will be a challenging year for both buyers and sellers, but an important one in setting the stage for home sales to return to a sustainable pace over the next two to three years."
Meanwhile, First American Financial Corp. reported that Nashville has seen one of the biggest increases in housing unaffordability. The Nashville market saw a 69.6 percent increase in the company’s Real House Price Index, a rate adjusted for income and interest rate changes, putting the local market in the top five nationally.
Higher mortgage rates have seen homebuying power cut by $145,500 compared with a year ago, First American found.
Knock continues to analyze the transition from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market in many cities, including Nashville. All but one (Fayetteville, N.C.) of the 100 largest American markets moved toward favoring buyers over the past year, a trend the company expects to continue next year.
Of the top 10 buyers’ markets, Nashville is the only one with for-sale housing supply was less than two months (1.6 months).
By October 2023, Knock projects, 26 of the top 100 markets will be buyers’ markets (up from 10 in October 2022), 38 will remain sellers markets (down from 51), with the rest (36) neutral.
"The housing market has borne the brunt of the Fed's attempt to control inflation,” Knock CEO Sean Black said. “At the same time, it has continued to demonstrate its resiliency. … With interest rates stabilizing in recent weeks and less competition, buyers may begin to reenter the market over the next few months, which could result in a return to a more normal spring home-buying market."
