Officials with retail giant Amazon said Wednesday they will build the company’s 10th fulfillment hub in Clarksville.
The project, which will add to Amazon’s Middle Tennessee network of centers in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Lebanon, is expected yield 500 new hires, according to a release. The building will span 1 million square feet and primarily handle larger items such as sports equipment, patio furniture and home goods. It is expected to open in 2022.
"New corporate investment in our community is welcome news,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “That news is especially welcomed when higher wages and benefits are in the same sentence. These are the key ingredients we need to help raise the standard of living for our families, and I'm excited to see a continuing trend of corporations investing in our community.”
In addition to its area network of fulfillment centers, Amazon last year also announced it was investing in delivery stations to improve its last-mile delivery services. The retailer and shipper now has about 25,000 employees in Tennessee — it is hiring 1,000 in both Memphis and Mt. Juliet and another 800 in Alcoa — and will comfortably surpass that number when its 5,000-worker downtown Nashville operations hub begins to staff up in earnest. Since 2010, the company has invested more than $13 billion in Tennessee projects and wages.
Nationally, Amazon’s fulfillment centers now cover more than 170 million square feet, up from about 120 million just two years ago.
