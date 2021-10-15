A property home to a La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham and located near Nashville International Airport has sold for $8 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 531 Donelson Pike, the hotel sits on 2.64 acres. Of note, no fewer than 13 other hotels are located within about two blocks of the just-sold property.
The new owner in an LLC that is affiliated with Paresh Patel of Mt. Juliet.
The sellers were two LLCs, one of which paid $5.2 million for the property in 2006, according to Metro records.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
