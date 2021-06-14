The recommendations of a Metro affordable housing task force seek to address the socioeconomic disparities that are causing many area residents to fall behind. But they might not apply to the planned redesign of the East Bank, which some community groups have flagged as another gentrification risk.
The 22-member task force on June 8 released a report featuring nine priority recommendations for how to significantly improve housing opportunities around Nashville by 2024. The administration of Mayor John Cooper already has begun to implement five of those as part of a $37.5 million push to “more than triple” Nashville’s investments in affordable housing. That includes $9.4 million in Barnes Housing Trust Fund grants and the combination of federal and Frist Foundation dollars to cover damages or rent in arrears.
However, the struggle to create room for low- and middle-income residents is a product of high demand, insufficient inventory and the returns developers expect from their investments, says task force member Marshall Crawford. The CEO of the Housing Fund is not optimistic that the group's recommendations will be able to manifest themselves in the East Bank revamp spearheaded New York-based urban placement firm Perkins Eastman. Anchoring the activity on the Cumberland River's East Bank is Oracle’s much-anticipated office campus in the River North development, which some community groups and development pundits expect will worsen housing issues nearby.
“You can easily build it at cost and make it conducive to the people that you’re trying to ensure move into that, but it’s not about how do you fit affordable housing into it; it’s about how much profit needs to be generated from it,” Crawford told the Post about how affordable housing might factor into the East Bank remix. “So if profitability is the central component of how development is going to happen — which it is for for-profit developers, that’s why they’re called ‘for-profit’ — then there’s no way that affordable housing is going to be done in a way that’s going to be accessible for low-to-moderate-income individuals or workforce housing.”
The Housing Fund has lent more than $80 million and leveraged more than $470 million to finance roughly 5,400 units. The Fund has generated $27 million for 3,700 first-time homebuyers via down-payment assistance loans and arranged $52 million to finance the construction, rehabilitation or purchase of homes for low-to-moderate-income residents. Crawford said that, if for-profit builders are the cornerstone of new development on the East Bank, that would not bode well for affordable housing solutions in that area.
Industrial Development Board Member Winnie Forrester has argued the same. When the Oracle deal came before her and Metro councilmembers, she said the River North tech campus does not reflect Cooper’s campaign commitments to properly include affordable housing in any incentive deal brought to Nashville — and cited the Haynes-Trinity neighborhood as one historically Black community at risk of gentrification as a result. Stand Up Nashville Executive Director Odessa Kelly had raised similar concerns a day before Forrester and the IDB approved the Oracle plan. At a demonstration on the riverfront property slated for Oracle construction, Kelly had appealed to the city to slow down negotiations with the company to better ensure its project would not impinge on the employment and housing needs of the community next to which its campus will rise.
The task force report’s guiding principles and recommendations heavily emphasize racial equity in Nashville, which is what Crawford says still makes him optimistic for affordable housing progress in the next few years. He said that focus, in addition to others such transit and connectivity, will play “critical” roles in determining how low-to-moderate-income residents achieve livability.
“Having that lens and looking through that lens of the decision makers and their staff that make those decisions, whether it’s internally of local government or whether it’s the nonprofit organizations or even if it’s the for-profit developers,” is key, Crawford said.
The Task Force issued its report a week before the Housing Fund will mark its 25th anniversary in a celebration Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Noble Park in The Gulch. Crawford will speak at the commemoration, as will founders Loretta Owens and David Thibodeau and current Board Chairman Philip McCutchan.
