A 12South commercial building previously planned for Brooklyn-based pizza restaurant Roberta’s has been sold for $3.55 million.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 2405 12th Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with Nashville real estate and business investment company Big Plan Holdings and its founder and CEO, Josh Joseph.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was a Woodbury, N.Y.-based LLC that is affiliated with Roberta’s. The LLC paid $2.8 million for the property in July 2021, Metro records note.
As the Post recently reported, a Metro permit valued at $1.17 million has been filed and references a restaurant for the just-sold building, with Nashville’s Pfeffer Torode Architecture handling design. Impetus Builders, also a local company, is the general contractor.
“We have a couple of ideas for the property but have not settled on a final plan,” Joseph told the Post.
Rob Lowe (executive managing director a partner with the Nashville office of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners) and Elliott Kyle (a broker with the local office of Philadelphia-based The McDevitt Company) represented the sellers, while Joseph had no representation.
Joseph operates Big Plan Holdings in 12South (read here) with wife and CFO Tara Joseph. The company remains underway with construction of a Lower Broadway building that will partially wrap the structure home to Merchants and seemingly offer a Jon Bon Jovi theme (read here).
Big Plan Holdings invests in real estate, cannabis, the music/entertainment sector, professional sports and branding/licensing concerns.
The owners of Roberta’s operate an outpost of the pizzeria at East Nashville's Urban Cowboy Public House.
