Pinnacle Financial has reported second quarter revenue of $489.23 million, up 25.4 percent compared to the figure of the same period last year.
Zacks reports earnings per share were $1.79, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $405.36 million, representing a surprise of 20.69 percent. The company delivered an EPS surprise of 9.15 percent, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.
A Pinnacle release notes net income per diluted common share of $2.54 for the quarter. This compares to net income per diluted common share of $1.86 for the quarter of 2022, an increase of 36.6 percent.
Total assets as of Q2 were $46.9 billion, an increase of approximately $6.8 billion from the mark of June 30, 2022, and $1.8 billion from March 31, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 16.8 percent and a previous quarter annualized increase of 15.6 percent, respectively.
"This proved to be another sound operating quarter especially given the results of several critical performance metrics such as asset quality, net interest income growth and tangible book value accretion," Terry Turner, Pinnacle president and chief executive officer, said in the company release.
“The second quarter saw us increase our thrust and focus on gathering client funding, which is the 'raw material' that we need to support our outsized loan and earnings growth over time,” Turner added. “Consequently, our relationship managers attracted client funding from across our footprint, which resulted in deposit growth of over $1.5 billion this quarter."
Turner said Q2 loan growth was $855 million, or 11.3 percent linked-quarter annualized.
“This amount is consistent with the outlook we provided in connection with our first quarter results and is reflective of our deliberate efforts to moderate loan growth by constraining certain asset classes and elevating loan pricing,” he said.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned 5.8 percent over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.7 percent change.
Nashville Chamber announces board vice chair
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has elected Dr. Wright Pinson as vice chair.
Pinson serves as deputy CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and also works with Vanderbilt Health System and Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network. He succeeds immediate past chair Al Pramuk, senior adviser for Gresham Smith’s business community relations, and former CEO of the Nashville-based AEC firm.
Pinson also served as chair of the Chamber’s Partnership 2020.
In addition, Bob Higgins, president and CEO of Barge Design Solutions, will serve his second year as board chair.
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed more than 300 new members over the last year.
“We are honored to have these distinguished leaders on our board," Jeff Drummonds, chamber board governance committee chair, said in the release. "Their invaluable insights and commitment to the community will guide us in fostering an environment that stimulates innovation, promotes collaboration and cultivates exceptional community leadership.”
New members of the chamber board are as follow:
• Lucinda M. Baier, President and CEO, Brookdale Senior Living
• David Briggs, Tennessee Regional President, Fifth Third Bank
• Rodney Chester, CEO, Gresham Smith
• Lindsay Porter, Vice President, Enterprise Alliances and Chief of Staff, Bridgestone Americas
• Andy Marshall, Founder and CEO, A. Marshall Hospitality
Atlanta work club set for city’s east side
Atlanta-based Switchyards — billed as a members-only “work club” — will open in East Nashville on Sept. 13 in Eastwood Village.
Switchyards Eastwood will be located at 1101 Chapel Ave. and operate in an 8,000-square-foot space. According to a release, the location will offer a cafe area for collaboration and meetings and two libraries. There will also be eight soundproof phone booths for private calls and three meeting rooms — all bookable at no extra cost to members.
Switchyards will be open 24/7, 365 days per year, the release notes.
"We’re inspired by the culture, creativity and the substance we see happening in this city," Michael Tavani, CEO and founder of Switchyards, said in the release. "And, from our perspective, East Nashville is at the epicenter. It’s what makes this city special."
Memberships will be available for purchase starting Aug. 15 for $100 per month. Switchyard members have unlimited access to all Switchyards locations, including nine in Atlanta.
Eastwood Village offers the historic former Hobson United Methodist Church building, a segment of which fronts Chapel Avenue and dates to 1851, with a larger segment addressing Greenwood Avenue and opened in 1929. The 29,000-square-foot building is the anchor element of the mixed-use Eastwood Village and offers an address of 1716 Greenwood Ave.
Eastwood Village also offers 10 townhomes adjacent to the former main church building.
Family & Children’s Service adds board members
Nashville nonprofit Family & Children’s Service has announced the addition of nine board members for the 2023-24 year.
The newcomers include:
• Taryn Anderson, Sandbox Entertainment
• Brandon Corbin, Ascension Saint Thomas
• Yuri Cunza, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
• Mohamed Hassan, Nashville Mayor’s Office
• Ely Jones, Compassus
• Michael Mettee, FirstBank
• Tom O’Connor, Synovus
• Michele Oglesby, Willka Strategic Partners
• Elaine Warren, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
“F&CS is thrilled to add these impressive Nashville community leaders to our board of directors,” Michael McSurdy, president and CEO of the agency, said in a release. “We are honored to continue to attract such strong talent year after year. It is a strong endorsement of our mission, and we are very grateful for their service.”
F&CS board officers for the 2023-24 fiscal year include President Cullen Douglass (Integrum Wealth), Vice President Nancy Stabell (Wood Stabell LLP), Secretary/Finance Chair Edwin Green (Caterpillar Financial), Governance Chair Jane Corcoran (Community Volunteer) and Immediate Past President Marlene Moses (GSRM Law).
Executive committee at-large members are Jeffrey Guy (HCA Healthcare), William Liles (Baird), Anna Norton (Community Volunteer), William Robinson (Georgia Tech Research Institute) and Rob Wilson (Keller Schroeder).
Founded in 1943 by volunteers who helped find adoptive homes for children orphaned during World War II, Family & Children’s Service is billed as one of Nashville’s oldest nonprofits.
