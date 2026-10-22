Featured Nakamoto stock soars 18.28 percent Bitcoin company's share hike coincides with new federal cryptocurrency regulations related to stablecoin William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 22, 2026 Oct 22, 2026 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Nakamoto Inc. stock will enter the Thursday trading with robust energy, as new federal stablecoin regulations under the GENIUS Act have juiced shares of the industry.Shares of the Nashville-based cryptocurrency company (Nasdaq: NAKA) ended the Wednesday trading session priced at $8.45, up 18.28 percent (a rise of $1.30 per share). × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm'@=F>6 H2D 962GJ[ 2D 23@FE bbd[`___ D92C6D EC2565 4@>A2C65 E@ 2 52:=J 2G6C286 @7 23@FE `gc[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ *29@@ u:?2?46]k^AmkAm%96 :?4C62D6 :? D92C6 G2=F6 7@C E96 q:E4@:?\46?EC:4 4@>A2?J 42>6 2D E96 DE@4< @7 @E96C 4CJAE@4FCC6?4J 4@>A2?:6D 2=D@ 6=6G2E65 (65?6D52J[ :? A2CE 7F6=65 3J E96 AC:46 @7 q:E4@:? 4=:>3:?8 E@ 2=>@DE Sgd[___ W:E H2D 23@FE Seg[___ :? =2E6 pF8FDEX]k^AmkAmy@:?:?8 }2<2>@E@ :? D66:?8 D92C6 AC:46 C:D6D H6C6 76==@H 4CJAE@4FCC6?4J 4@>A2?:6D $EC2E68J[ v2=2IJ s:8:E2=[ r@:?32D6 2?5 r:C4=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ *29@@ u:?2?46]k^AmkAm%96 DE@4< DFC86D 42>6 2D E96 (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r]\32D65 ~77:46 @7 E96 r@>AEC@==6C @7 E96 rFCC6?4J 7:?2=:K65 :ED 7656C2= @A6C2E:@?2= 7C2>6H@C< G:2 E96 vt}x&$ p4E WE96 vF:5:?8 2?5 tDE23=:D9:?8 }2E:@?2= x??@G2E:@? 7@C &]$] $E23=64@:?DX]k^AmkAmp 4CJAE@4FCC6?4J 56D:8?65 E@ >2:?E2:? DE625J G2=F6 3J 36:?8 A68865 E@ E96 &]$] 5@==2C[ 8@=5 2?5^@C 2 8C@FA @7 4@>>@5:E:6D[ DE23=64@:? 4@>3:?6D E96 677:4:6?E 2?5 =@H\4@DE DA665 @7 3=@4<492:? E649?@=@8J H:E9 E96 AC:46 DE23:=:EJ @776C65 3J 4@?G6?E:@?2= 4FCC6?4J]k^AmkAm}2<2>@E@ DE@4< 3682? E96 J62C AC:465 2E S`c]e_[ 92G:?8 =@DE 23@FE bh]gd A6C46?E :? G2=F6 D:?46] %96 A2DE D:I >@?E9D 92G6 366? =6DD AF?:D9:?8 E@ E96 D92C6D[ 9@H6G6C[ H:E9 E96 DE@4< 92G:?8 =@DE @?=J g]a` A6C46?E 5FC:?8 E92E A6C:@5]k^AmkAm!C6G:@FD=J <?@H? 2D z:?5=J|s x?4] 2?5 =65 3J rt~ 2?5 r92:C>2? s2G:5 q2:=6J[ }2<2>@E@ F?56CH6?E :ED ?2>6 492?86 62C=:6C E9:D J62C] %96 >@G6 H2D >256[ :? A2CE[ E@ C67=64E E96 4@>A2?J’D 7F== EC2?D:E:@? E@ 2 q:E4@:? @A6C2E:?8 4@>A2?J 7@4FD65 @? >65:2 2?5 :?7@C>2E:@? D6CG:46D[ 2?5 2DD6E >2?286>6?E 2?5 7:?2?4:2= D6CG:46D]k^AmkAm}2<2>@E@ :D E96 A2C6?E 4@>A2?J @7 q:E4@:? |282K:?6 @H?6C q%r x?4]k^AmkAm%96 AC:46 @7 q:E4@:? — 2 5646?EC2=:K65 5:8:E2= ?6EH@C< @A6C2E:?8 @? 2 8=@32= DJDE6> @7 4@>AFE6CD 2?5 H:E9@FE 2 46?EC2= @H?6C — 9:E 2? 2==\E:>6 9:89 G2=F6 @7 2AAC@I:>2E6=J S`ae[`hg]_f :? ~4E@36C a_ad] %96 AC:46 :D 56E6C>:?65 3J DFAA=J 2?5 56>2?5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stablecoin Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Stock Genius Act Financial Markets Finance Money Economy Private Sector Nakamoto Inc. William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms General Jackson Showboat to cease operations Fort Negley Park construction gets underway Fairgrounds petition certified after 27,567 invalid signatures tossed