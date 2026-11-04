LP earnings top estimates but stock dips Nashville-based building materials company reports quality Q3 while forecasting sluggish fourth quarter William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2026 Nov 4, 2026 Updated Nov 4, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The stock of Louisiana-Pacific will seek a bounce-back Wednesday after a Tuesday that saw the shares increase in value in pre-market trading and then sink somewhat during the regular trading session.Though LP (NYSE: LPX) early Tuesday released third-quarter financials showing both earnings and revenues topping analyst estimates, the stock price stalled. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%9:D 42>6 27E6C E96 D92C6D H6C6 FA d]_g A6C46?E :? %F6D52J AC6\>2C<6E EC25:?8[ 2D :?G6DE@CD D2H G2=F6 A@E6?E:2= G:2 2? 6IA64E65 A@D:E:G6 C6A@CE 7C@> E96 }2D9G:==6\32D65 >2?F724EFC6 @7 3F:=5:?8 >2E6C:2=D]k^AmkAmw@H6G6C[ 2?5 56DA:E6 2 "b E92E E@AA65 (2== $EC66E 6IA64E2E:@?D[ :?G6DE@C 6?E9FD:2D> 4@@=65 2D E96 52J’D EC25:?8 A6C:@5 AC@8C6DD65[ H:E9 D92C6D 6?5:?8 E96 D6DD:@? AC:465 2E Sfb]fe[ 5@H? a]c` A6C46?E W2 5C@A @7 S`]ga A6C D92C6X] '@=F>6 H2D 23@G6 2G6C286 2D 23@FE `]eg >:==:@? D92C6D EC2565] p44@C5:?8 E@ *29@@ u:?2?46[ E96 52:=J 2G6C286 925 366? 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `]`g >:==:@? D92C6D]k^AmkAm$E@4< C6D62C49 H63D:E6 +24<D C6A@CED {! C68:DE6C65 BF2CE6C=J 62C?:?8D @7 S_]bh A6C D92C6[ 362E:?8 E96 4@?D6?DFD 6DE:>2E6[ 3J 2 C@3FDE gd]f` A6C46?E[ @7 S_]a` A6C D92C6] u@C E96 D2>6 A6C:@5 :? a_ad[ {! C64@C565 t!$ @7 S_]be]k^AmkAmu@C E96 A2DE 7@FC BF2CE6CD[ {! 92D 64=:AD65 4@?D6?DFD t!$ 6DE:>2E6D E9C66 E:>6D]k^AmkAm}6E D2=6D @7 {! D:5:?8 :?4C62D65 3J Sb_ >:==:@?[ @C f A6C46?E[ E@ Scfb >:==:@?] %96 "b a_ad 7:8FC6 H2D 23@FE Sccb >:==:@?]k^AmkAm#6=2E65=J[ {! C64@C565 "b C6G6?F6D @7 Seh` >:==:@?[ DFCA2DD:?8 E96 +24<D 4@?D6?DFD 6DE:>2E6 3J a]cg A6C46?E 2?5 4@>A2C:?8 E@ J62C\28@ C6G6?F6D @7 Seeb >:==:@?] %96 4@>A2?J 92D 36DE65 4@?D6?DFD C6G6?F6 6DE:>2E6D EH@ @7 E96 A2DE 7@FC BF2CE6CD[ +24<D C6A@CED]k^AmkAm{![ H9:49 :D AC@G:5:?8 7@FCE9\BF2CE6C 8F:52?46 @7 ?682E:G6 b A6C46?E J62C\@G6C\J62C 8C@HE9 :? D:5:?8 ?6E D2=6D[ @776CD 2 9:89 AC:46\E@\62C?:?8D C2E:@ @7 hc]h] x?G6DE>6?E H63D:E6 %96 |@E=6J u@@= ?@E6D :?G6DE@CD >:89E =@@< 2E {! DE@4< H:E9 D<6AE:4:D> 5F6 E@ :?7=2E:@?2CJ 724E@CD 2?5 2 D@7E6?:?8 9@FD:?8 >2C<6E] qF:=5:?8 >2E6C:2=D 2?5 4@?DECF4E:@? DFAA=:6D 4@>A2?:6D @776C[ @? 2G6C286[ !^t C2E:@D :? E96 a_ E@ ad C2?86[ 244@C5:?8 E@ >F=E:A=6 @?=:?6 D@FC46D]k^AmkAm~? 2 A@D:E:G6 ?@E6[ {! rt~ y2D@? #:?83=@> D2:5 :? 2 C6=62D6 E96 4@>A2?J A2:5 Sa` >:==:@? :? 42D9 5:G:56?5D 5FC:?8 "b 2?5 925 >2:?E2:?65 E@E2= =:BF:5:EJ @7 2AAC@I:>2E6=J S` 3:==:@? 2D @7 $6AE] b_] %96 4@>A2?J @776CD 2 >2C<6E 42A:E2=:K2E:@? @7 23@FE Sd]` 3:==:@?] %96 4@>A2?J H2D 42A:E2=:K65 2E 23@FE Sd]f 3:==:@? 2E E96 6?5 @7 a_ad[ 244@C5:?8 E@ >2C<6ED C6D62C49 H63D:E6 |24C@EC6?5D]k^AmkAmQ$:5:?8 C6EFC?65 E@ G@=F>6 8C@HE9 :? E96 E9:C5 BF2CE6C 2?5 D6E 2 ?6H C64@C5 7@C ?6E D2=6D[Q #:?83=@> D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6] Q{!VD 6IA2?565 5:DEC:3FE:@? ?6EH@C< A@D:E:@?D ,@FC AC@5F4ED. 7@C 4@?E:?F65 8C@HE9 2?5 D92C6 82:?D]Qk^AmkAm{@F:D:2?2\!24:7:4 DE@4< 3682? E96 J62C AC:465 2E Sg_]gg A6C D92C6[ 92G:?8 =@DE 23@FE g]fc A6C46?E :? G2=F6 D:?46]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stock Share (finance) Louisiana-pacific Equity Securities Financial Markets Economy Private Sector Investment Finance Corporate Finance Business Economics Knowledge Economy Financial Economics Business Market (economics) Stock Market Corporations Business Ownership William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Disaffected conservatives flock to independent David Hatley Giarratana no longer selling units in Prime high-rise Marsha Blackburn, Jerri Green talk business Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027 Cyntoia Brown Long calls Jerri Green a ‘liar’