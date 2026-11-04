Healthcare stocks surge on election results Local companies see shares elevate with expected positive policy shifts to benefit Medicare, ACA marketplaces William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2026 Nov 4, 2026 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link (Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the closing stock prices of the company's included.)Shares of Nashville-based publicly traded healthcare companies rallied Wednesday on positive expectations of policy shifts in Washington D.C. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$A64:7:42==J[ 2?5 244@C5:?8 E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^:?G6DE:?8]4@>Qm:?G6DE:?8]4@>k^2m[ (2== $EC66E 2?2=JDED 4@?E6?5 E96 6=64E:@? C6EFC?D 2C6 36:?8 G:6H65 :? 2 72G@C23=6 >2??6C 7@C 9@DA:E2= @A6C2E@CD 2?5 962=E9 :?DFC6CD 7@4FD65 @? |65:42:5 2?5 E96 p77@C523=6 r2C6 p4E WprpX >2C<6EA=246D]k^AmkAm%96 DFC86 :? D92C6 G2=F6 4@>6D 27E6C s6>@4C2ED 6?;@J65 2 32??6C >:5E6C> 6=64E:@?D 677@CE[ E96 C6DF=ED @7 H9:49 H:== 2==@H E96> E@ 4@?EC@= E96 &]$] w@FD6 2?5 $6?2E6k^AmkAmu@C }2D9G:==6\2C62 962=E942C6 4@>A2?:6D[ 2?5 2E E96 4=@D:?8 36==[ r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9 $JDE6>D DE@4< D2H E96 >@DE DE:>F=2E:@?[ FA `a]a A6C46?E 7@C E96 52J]k^AmkAm~E96C 4@>A2?:6D H:E9 D92C6D FA d A6C46?E @C >@C6 :?4=F56 p425:2 w62=E942C6 WFA f]f A6C46?EX[ pC56?E w62=E9 WFA `_]h A6C46?EX[ qC@@<52=6 $6?:@C {:G:?8 WFA f]e A6C46?EX[ r=@G6C w62=E9 x?G6DE>6?ED WFA `_]a A6C46?EX 2?5 wrp w62=E942C6 WFA `_]b A6C46?EX]k^AmkAm$:>:=2C=J[ D92C6D @7 }2E:@?2= w62=E9r2C6 2?5 }2E:@?2= w62=E9 x?G6DE@CD H6C6 FA b]a A6C46?E 2?5 b]f A6C46?E[ C6DA64E:G6=J]k^AmkAmr:E:?8 q6C?DE6:? x?DE:EFE:@?2= $6CG:46D x?4] 2?2=JDE {2?46 (:=<6D[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^7:?2?46]J29@@]4@>^962=E942C6^2CE:4=6D^A@=:4J\C6=:67\DA2C<D\DFC86\962=E9\`c`cchg`e]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm:?G6DE:?8]4@> C6A@CEDk^2m E96 s6>@4C2ED’ G:4E@CJ H:== >@E:G2E6 E96 (9:E6 w@FD6 2?5 r@?8C6DD E@ F?56CE2<6 4@>AC@>:D6 =68:D=2E:@?[ D:>:=2C E@ H92E H2D D66? :? E96 =2E6\`hh_D H:E9 E96?\!C6D:56?E q:== r=:?E@? 2?5 2 #6AF3=:42? r@?8C6DD]k^AmkAmp 92?57F= @7 }2D9G:==6\2C62 AF3=:4=J EC2565 962=E942C6 4@>A2?:6D[ 2D @7 AF3=:42E:@? E:>6[ H6C6 D66 =:EE=6 :7 2?J :?4C62D6 :? E96:C DE@4< AC:46D] $92C6D @7 qC6?EH@@5\32D65 $FC86CJ !2CE?6CD[ 7@C 6I2>A=6[ H6C6 FA @?=J _]cg A6C46?E] ~? ~4E] ae[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^4:?4:??2E:\962=E942C6\D64E@C\8:2?E\E@\24BF:C6\DFC86CJ\A2CE?6CD\7@C\d\f3^2CE:4=607fd`55fd\7b3`\cbf4\gh4a\h`hce7bh7b76]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm$FC86CJ !2CE?6CD 2??@F?465k^2m 2 A=2??65 D2=6 E@ w62=E9$A2? !2CE?6CD 7@C 2AAC@I:>2E6=J Sd]f 3:==:@?]k^AmkAm%96 2??@F?46>6?E ;F:465 E96 $FC86CJ !2CE?6CD DE@4< 3J cf]ac A6C46?E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hca William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Disaffected conservatives flock to independent David Hatley Giarratana no longer selling units in Prime high-rise Marsha Blackburn, Jerri Green talk business Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027 Cyntoia Brown Long calls Jerri Green a ‘liar’