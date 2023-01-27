Tractor Supply has reported fourth quarter earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.34 per share.

The figure compares to earnings of $1.93 per share from Q4 2021, Zacks reports, and represents an earnings surprise of 3.85 percent. A quarter ago, the Zacks consensus estimate expected the Brentwood-based farm and ranch supply retailer would post earnings of $2.09 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.10, delivering a surprise of 0.48 percent.

Hal.jpg

Hal Lawton
Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 3.57.44 PM.png

Tom Stumb