Tractor Supply has reported fourth quarter earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.34 per share.
The figure compares to earnings of $1.93 per share from Q4 2021, Zacks reports, and represents an earnings surprise of 3.85 percent. A quarter ago, the Zacks consensus estimate expected the Brentwood-based farm and ranch supply retailer would post earnings of $2.09 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.10, delivering a surprise of 0.48 percent.
During the last four quarters, Tractor Supply has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times, Zacks reports.
In addition, Tractor Supply posted revenues of $4.01 billion for Q4 2022, surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate by 3.18 percent and comparing to revenues of $3.32 billion for the same period in 2021. The company has bested consensus revenue estimates three times during the last four quarters.
Zacks reports Tractor Supply shares have lost about 5 percent of their value since 2023’s start versus the S&P 500's gain of 4.6 percent.
“Tractor Supply had another remarkable year in 2022 as we continued to gain market share and advance our strategic initiatives,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply chief executive officer, said in a company release. “For the fourth quarter, while we had an incremental benefit from the late December winter storm, our underlying results were at the high end of our expectations.”
Tractor Supply shares (Ticker: TSCO) ended Thursday’s trading session up 6.14 percent at $226.72. They started the week trading at $212.02.
Truxton enjoys income, loan growth
Truxton Corp. has announced fourth quarter net income of $4.1 million, or $1.40 earnings per diluted share, compared to $4 million, or $1.39 earnings per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021.
According to a release, net income increased by 15 percent to $16.7 million from $14.5 million in 2021. For the year, earnings per diluted share rose to $5.75 from $5.02, an increase of 15 percent from the number of 2021.
Non-interest income, excluding bond losses, grew to $4.4 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 2 percent from the marks of both Q3 and Q4 2021. Wealth management services constituted 95 percent of non-interest income, excluding bond losses, in the fourth quarter.
Loans rose 1 percent to $619 million at year’s end compared to $612 million the Q3 mark and were up 25 percent compared to $495 million on Dec. 31, 2021.
Total deposits increased 2 percent from Q3 to $808 million for Q4, and increased less than 1 percent in comparison to the Q4 mark of 2021.
For 2022, Truxton (founded in 2004 in Nashville and the parent of Truxton Trust) paid dividends of $2.36 per common share and repurchased 32,000 shares of its common stock for $2.2 million, an average price of $68.88 per share.
“The year just completed was challenging, but Truxton grew more and earned more than ever before,” company chairman and CEO Tom Stumb said in the release. “Net loan growth of more than $120 million represents a tremendous effort by our lenders and the managers and teams who support them.
"Our wealth management revenue grew 8 percent in a year when both stock and bond prices fell precipitously," he added, "reflecting both relatively strong investment performance and the addition of many new client relationships.”
Truxton shares (Ticker: TRUX) ended Thursday’s trading session up 1.53 percent at $71.02. The stock began the year trading at $64.16.