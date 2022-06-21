It’s now known what the next stage of upgrades to Vanderbilt Stadium will be and when they’re expected to be completed as part of the Vandy United facilities renovation program.
The school announced on Tuesday that renovations are being made to the stadium’s bridge- and suite-level seating areas, which will be completed by the team’s home opener on Sept. 3 against Elon.
Changes to the bridge level, which includes premium seating options located under the press box, include new flooring, paint and updated graphics, as well as new heating units and cooling fans in addition to some new seats. A drink rail will be added to the standing area behind the seats and the concessions offered will be upgraded as well.
The press box suite level will have new windows installed, which can be opened and closed during gamedays, in addition to new seats, carpet and paint for all other suites.
Last August, the school released its proposed timeline for the first phase of Vandy United, which included an aerial map with visual representations for each project.
The football program is at the forefront of phase one of Vandy United, which includes plans for a new 100,000-square-foot indoor football practice facility — complete with a full-length 120-yard artificial turf field and neighboring the outdoor practice field — plus a football operations center that will host meeting rooms, offices, a training room and an expanded locker room.
The bridge and suite seating upgrades are the third notable renovation for the football stadium under the Vandy United campaign following the premium seating additions in the north end zone, which began at the conclusion of last season, and the updated football locker room.
Vanderbilt is also planning on expanding its premium seat offerings in the south end zone with more than 130,000 square feet of new premium seating that spans multiple floors.
