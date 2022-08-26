The cupboard was pretty bare last year for second-year Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea, who inherited the bare bones of the 2020 team that went 0-9 and saw a mass exodus of players via the NCAA transfer portal.
And while the two wins the Commodores mustered in 2021 certainly doesn’t look like much tangible progress, the culture shift the football program has undergone in one calendar year is quite impressive.
With an increased emphasis on recruiting in his own back yard, Lea has brought in higher-caliber recruits than was his predecessor, Derek Mason, and Vanderbilt is — at least on the surface — acting like a serious member of the SEC.
2021 recap
A 23-3 season-opening loss to Eastern Tennessee State looked bad then and it almost looks even worse nearly one year later. Wins over Colorado State and Connecticut were nice confidence boosters for the players who stuck around and toughed it out, but a 62-0 loss to Georgia, a 42-0 loss to Florida, a 45-6 loss to Mississippi State and a 45-21 loss to Tennessee were effective sobering doses of reality that showed exactly how far Vanderbilt is to getting back to respectability.
But if there were any questions the Commodores had the right coaching staff in place, look no further than the strides VU’s offense made from 2020 to 2021.
The ‘Dores jumped from 2,970 yards of total offense to 3,751; 17 total touchdowns to 21; 1,979 passing yards to 2,272; 991 rushing yards to 1,479; and four rushing touchdowns to eight.
Key additions
There’s little question the Vanderbilt defense should be better in 2022 than it was last year. The ‘Dores added some big pieces through the transfer portal including former four-star linebacker and CPA grad Kane Patterson, ex-UConn star Jeremy Lucien, and former North Texas offensive lineman Jacob Brammer.
Patterson, who was the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2019 according to the 247Sports composite rankings, never really found his rhythm at Clemson. The junior linebacker totaled 31 tackles, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 17 games over three seasons with the Tigers. Patterson should help anchor the middle of a Commodore defense that needs to replace linebackers Brayden DeVault-Smith and Feleti Afeemui.
Lucien immediately solidifies a cornerback group that lacked depth behind rising seniors Jaylen Mahoney and Ryan McCord. Tyson Russell and Brentwood alum John Howse IV, who are both underclassmen, are also in the mix. Lucien registered 57 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 30 games over three seasons with the Huskies.
Brammer, who’s 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds, was a three-year starter at North Texas and a two-time All-Conference USA selection. He started 35 games over four seasons with the Mean Green and helped anchor an offensive line that blocked for the best rushing offense in C-USA in 2021 (233.5 yards per game).
Vandy also got a big win when it flipped four-star cornerback Martel Hight from Louisville. The No. 36-ranked player in Georgia and the 35th-best cornerback in the country according to the 247Sport’ composite rankings, Hight is now Vanderbilt’s top-rated recruit in the 2023 class.
Key losses
Although Miles Capers is still a member of the Vanderbilt roster, the ‘Dores did lose the defensive end for the season with a knee injury. He was expected to be in the mix for a starting edge rusher spot along with Michael Owusu and freshmen Darren Agu and B.J. Diakite.
Although James Ziglor III played sparingly in 2021, losing him isn’t an easy pill to swallow as the Commodores need all the healthy running backs they can find. The No. 117-ranked player in Georgia in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Ziglor III played in 11 games last season, rushing for 48 yards on 13 carries as a backup to Rocko Girffin and Patrick Smith.
Allan George, who’s now with the Arizona Cardinals, left school early to pursue the NFL. Vandy has to replace his 25 tackles and team-best six passes defensed.
Between losing Chris Pierce and Cam Johnson — VU’s No. 1 and 3 WRs from last year, respectively — the Vanderbilt pass offense lost 91 receptions, 981 yards, and six touchdowns. Will Sheppard and Quincy Skinner will likely make up the bulk of that production this year.
After just one year as defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter was poached by Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. In his lone season, Vanderbilt allowed 457.7 yards of total offense, 264.3 yards passing, 193.4 yards rushing and 35.8 points per game. Nick Howell was promoted to replace Minter, bringing more than a decade of defensive coordinator experience, having served in that role previously with both BYU (2013-2015) and Virginia (2016-2021). It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if this went from a key loss to addition by subtraction.
Players to watch
Mike Wright took over as Vanderbilt’s starter last October after Ken Seals went down with an injury and he never looked back. The junior QB threw for 1,042 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions and exploited defenses with his dual-threat ability, adding 376 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wright makes VU’s offense more explosive and unpredictable, two things it lacked with Seals under center.
Anfernee Orji is perhaps Vanderbilt’s best bet at an NFL Draft prospect. He was named to the preseason All-SEC third team and led the ‘Dores with 92 tackles. His 13 tackles for loss also ranked eighth in the SEC.
Predicted finish
While the on-field product will presumably be drastically better than last year, the results will likely be similar. Vanderbilt has one of the more difficult schedules in the country (ranked the second-toughest by Phil Steele and the third-toughest according to the FPI rankings).
Wins over Hawaii and Elon seem entirely reasonable, but it seems awfully difficult to find a win out of the final 10 games, which includes road games at Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Northern Illinois, and Kentucky, plus home contests against Wake Forest, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.
Best-case scenario, the Commodores pull out a win in a game they should lose — Northern Illinois, South Carolina and Missouri are the best bets — but a repeat 2-10 record feels about right for Vandy.
