Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have both played 10 seasons and 145 games in the NFL.
But they haven’t played a single snap as teammates.
The process of creating that all-important bond of trust between quarterback and pass-catcher began Wednesday, when the Titans hit the field at St. Thomas Sports Park on the first day of training camp practice.
Hopkins caught several passes during seven-on-seven and team drills, one — thrown by Tannehill — accounting for what appeared to be the longest completion of the day at about 15 yards.
A strong relationship — and a strong understanding — between Tannehill and Hopkins will go a long way toward improving a Titans offense that was one of the worst in the NFL last season.
“Trust is a big part of playing the quarterback position, whether it’s a guy like [Hopkins] or anybody else,” Tannehill said. “You have to play with trust in order to make plays. The more trust you have, ultimately the more plays you make, so we’ve got to start developing that trust.
“We’ve already been talking through a lot of the concepts, how I see things and how we expect the routes to be run. So it’s going to be a growing process. We’re going to have put a lot of work in, a lot of time in. But excited to start that process.”
One of the challenges for the two during training camp is that — as Titans coach Mike Vrabel explained earlier in the week — Hopkins doesn’t always run every route exactly as its drawn up in the playbook. But Hopkins has clearly had plenty of success with that style, as he’s a three-time All Pro who has 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns on his resume.
Tannehill said he looks forward to seeing Hopkins’ creativity as a playmaker, but that it has to come within certain guidelines.
“You have a veteran guy who’s able to get himself open in different situations,” Tannehill said. “So it’s just building that trust on knowing when [it’s], `All right he does have the freedom to create on his own,’ and then when [it’s]`All right, I’m expecting you in this window in this timing,’ right?
“It’s a balance of being able to use his play-making ability and spatial awareness and all those types of things, but then also how does it fit within the picture as a whole? We’re going to be working through that throughout all training camp, but no doubt I’m excited to have his playmaking ability as part of our offense.”
Some of the bond between Tannehill and Hopkins will be built through simple repetition during training camp, the quarterback throwing one pass after another to his receiver.
But both players said the relationship must include communication in the meeting rooms as well.
“I played with a lot of quarterbacks, and that's one thing that I've realized that helps — extra communication, doing the little things that you don't see on the practice field and going over things in the film room, trying to be perfect,” Hopkins said. “All quarterbacks are different, but at the same time, they're very similar. So, just trying to find certain things that they like and being on the same page with them.”
Added Tannehill: “You can’t hit everything on the field. You’re not going to get a rep with everything, every coverage, every look. So being able to talk through those things in the meeting room after practice, before practice, and then just spending time together, getting to know each other [is important].”
Two things that should help Tannehill develop a quick trust in Hopkins are the receiver’s ability to win one-on-one battles and his sticky-fingered hands.
Hopkins dropped just one pass on 93 targets last season, per Pro Football Focus. In addition, his 52.4 percent contested catch rate was the second best of his career.
“You’ve seen it over the years — it doesn’t look like he’s open, but he’s able to come down with the football time and time again,” Tannehill said. “Just being able to build that trust here through the training camp, see where I can put the ball, where he can go get it and where he likes it, that type of thing. I’m excited to go to work and keep building on what we started today.”