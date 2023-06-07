In the moments following a beastly hot minicamp practice on Tuesday, Titans offensive lineman Peter Skoronski found himself scouring the playing field in search of veteran helmets that needed to be carried back to the locker room.
It’s an annoying part of being a rookie, but hardly the biggest test the team’s 2023 first-round draft pick will face this offseason.
The most significant challenge for Skoronski is that — after spending 2,364 collegiate snaps honing his skills to near perfection at left tackle — he’s now being asked to learn the ropes at both left tackle and left guard heading into his first NFL season.
He played exactly zero snaps at guard during three stellar seasons at Northwestern.
The 6-4, 305-pound Skoronski certainly wouldn’t be the first offensive lineman to transition inside (if that ends up being the case) from college to the pro ranks, the result of arms that aren’t an ideal length for playing outside.
Still, what’s a valid comparison in another line of work, I wonder? Imagine becoming one of the best trumpet players in all the nation and being told — upon getting hired by the symphony — that it’s time to start giving the saxophone a shot as well.
The affable Skoronski has made it abundantly clear he is all in for whatever position the Titans ultimately decide for him, saying he’s ready to help the team however he can. But the Park Ridge, Ill., native acknowledges that — not surprisingly — there is a much larger learning curve at guard.
“The timing and spacing and the footwork is so much different,” Skoronski said. “It’s not at all the same at guard. I just think of how much work I put in to be a tackle in high school and college, and how it’s going to require just as much work to be an elite guard at this level, too. So there’s a lot of new stuff.
“You’ve just got to be able to soak everything in and remember what you can, and if you make mistakes, just make them 100 miles per hour.”
Titans offensive lineman Andre Dillard knows a thing or two about versatility, having played at least some snaps at every position up front except for center. Dillard, who may wind up as the team’s starting left tackle next to Skoronski, praised the rookie’s ability to handle a new spot.
“He’s a very smart guy,” Dillard said. "He can learn things pretty fast, like playing guard. When you’ve played one position your whole life and then you’ve got to learn another one immediately, it can be pretty daunting. But he was open to the task. He’s doing well so far.”
What might be helping accelerate Skoronski’s learning curve — in the same way getting thrown in the deep end of the pool helps one figure out how to swim quickly — is going up against defensive linemen like two-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons on a regular basis in practice.
Even rough-and-tumble coach Mike Vrabel seemed to sympathize with Skoronski and some of the Titans’ other young offensive linemen earlier this offseason, when a healthy, motivated Simmons got the best of them repeatedly during one OTA session — and did a little woofing about it afterward.
“I’m sure there’s a little bit of something that may go down the inside of their pant leg the first or second time [they face Simmons],” Vrabel said. "But they’ll get over it. That’s part of this game and the learning process. We’ve all been there.
“I think this is a great opportunity for any young player that sees a veteran they’ve watched on TV or they’ve seen in the Pro Bowl or they’ve seen have a lot of success. … Jeff’s bark is a lot worse than his bite. I told [Skoronski] not to worry about it. They’ll be fine.”
In the short term, Skoronski understands that playing against the likes of Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry and Arden Key might lead to some anxiety-filled nights looking ahead to the next practice session.
In the long run, however, he believes that when one is learning a new craft, doing so against some of the best in the business will prove beneficial.
“Absolutely, I really feel fortunate to have a player like [Simmons] to go against us in practice and talk smack and get after us,” Skoronski said. “I appreciate him and his intensity. So I just kind of embrace it. Obviously, he’s a tough player, but it’s only going to make me better.”
The wisdom of youth.