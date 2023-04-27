The Titans opted to bolster their woeful offensive line with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, choosing Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.
The positional pick made sense for the Titans, as Tennessee surrendered 49 sacks last season, the fifth-highest total in the NFL. They allowed 47 sacks in 2021. Those kinds of numbers led the Titans to fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing and offensive line coach Keith Carter.
"We have to do a better job protecting our quarterback,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ve set out to do that, not only with improvement in the offseason and some of the free-agent acquisitions, but also tonight. You have to be able to do that. And this isn’t just a pass protector. This is an all-round very, very good football player, a very good offensive lineman.”
Skoronski (6-6, 313 pounds) played left tackle at Northwestern, starting 24 games at the position the last two years. The Titans may choose to start Skoronski at that spot. But they may wind up moving him to guard, as his arms are 32-1/4 inches, considered short for an NFL offensive tackle.
“We haven’t targeted him anywhere," Vrabel said. "We wanted to identify speed, violence and versatility, and he checks those boxes. We’ll kind of let that materialize as we work through the offseason and into training camp. That’s when the offensive line is going to come together.”
The Titans signed free agent Andre Dillard earlier this offseason, another player who could play left tackle or left guard.
The Athletic ranked Skoronski as the draft’s best guard prospect, the seventh-best overall prospect in the draft. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the best tackle prospect, the fifth-best overall prospect.
Here is what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said about Skoronski:
“Overall, Skoronski falls below the arm-length threshold to stay at tackle for several NFL teams, but he is a technician with impressive balance and strength to reposition his hands/feet mid-engagement. Though he should get a chance to stay outside in the NFL, he is an immediate NFL starter inside at guard/center with a Pro Bowl ceiling.”
Skoronski said the length of his arms will not be a shortcoming if he winds up at tackle.
“There’s so much more that goes into a blocker — a pass blocker, run blocker — than just arms,” Skoronski said. “There’s things I can do to fix technically with my hands, things I can work on to alleviate that. There’s so much more in terms of footwork and hand placement and hand usage that I can definitely use to overcome that arm-length deal.”
There was plenty of speculation the Titans might trade up for a quarterback, potentially moving up to No. 3 in order to select Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. But Houston’s decision to choose Stroud at No. 2 eliminated that possibility.
Three of the top four quarterback prospects were off the board in the first four picks, as Carolina took Alabama’s Bryce Young, Houston selected Stroud and the Indianapolis Colts chose Anthony Richardson.
Did the Titans consider moving up?
“When we spoke [Monday], and I told you about everybody being nosy, that included me,” Titans general manager Ran Carthon said. “You have to know all the scenarios above you, below you. So we called everybody, whether it was teams above us, teams below us, just exploring to see where we were going to be.
"[Vrabel] and I were talking about it downstairs. How [the players came off the board] is about how we predicted and who we thought was going to be there to choose from. We did think Peter was going to be a little higher than expected. But we would have loved for him to fall to us and he did.”
One of the top left tackle prospects, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, was a common mock pick for the Titans. But he was off the board well before the Titans' selection, as Arizona made him the sixth overall selection.
The Titans still have plenty of needs to address on Friday and Saturday, such as wide receiver, tight end and defensive back.
Whether they remain interested in a quarterback remains to be seen.