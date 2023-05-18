When the San Francisco 49ers marched into Nissan Stadium in 2021, they did so as 3.5-point favorites, having won five of their past six games.
They faced a banged-up Titans team, playing without Taylor Lewan, Derrick Henry and David Long, among others. Still, the Titans found a way to pull the upset, knocking off the 49ers 20-17 in front of a national television audience.
Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, then a member of the 49ers, found himself wondering how the Titans had managed to get the job done. A couple years later, after signing with the Titans and experiencing a few of Mike Vrabel’s hard-charging offseason workouts, he thinks he has a better idea.
“I remember when we came here, it seemed like half their roster was down … the very last offensive lineman was pulled from the practice squad,” Al-Shaair said Tuesday. “They still beat us. You’re just like, `How?’
“Well, this is how. Now I’m seeing it, being on the other side of it. You get to experience it, all the work they put in to get to those Sundays.”
Al-Shaair isn’t the only offseason newcomer whose eyes were opened by his early experience at the voluntary offseason workouts.
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, formerly of Tampa Bay, said he entered the facility Monday expecting a lighter speed workout. It wasn’t long, however, before he and his Titans teammates were pushing those sleds all over the team’s indoor facility — whether individually or as part of relay races.
“That was a curveball,” Murphy-Bunting said. “Every day is hard. But it’s a good hard. It’s like when you come to work and when you’re done, you know you’ve done what you’ve supposed to do ... It’s like, `I’m hurting, but I feel good.’”
Added offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, formerly with the 49ers: “We’re just getting after it on the field. We’re getting a bunch of conditioning in. We’ve got sleds going ... Guys are getting after it. It’s a lot of fun.”
These rugged Titans offseason workouts aren’t new, just more publicized than they have been in years past.
But listening to the stories told, and watching the workout video — the one that includes none other than 34-year-old quarterback Ryan Tannehill busting his butt behind a sled — one question does come to a mind:
What’s the cost-benefit analysis of going this hard in early May?
On one hand, a simple glance at Vrabel’s track record says the Titans must be doing something right with their offseason workouts, as the team had posted four straight winning seasons — and earned three playoff berths — since he took over, prior to last year’s collapse.
The Titans, again before last year’s disaster, were 14-6 in December and January regular-season games in Vrabel’s first four seasons (0-6 last year), suggesting they had plenty left in the tank at the end of the year.
On the other hand, it also seems the Titans should be doing everything they can to avoid another injury-filled mess of a season like 2021 and 2022, when the team used 91 and 86 players, respectively, to fill out a depleted roster.
Might dialing down the offseason workouts help in that regard?
“Every team has a different philosophy,” said Brunskill, readying for his fifth season in the league. “Some teams like to make sure guys aren’t getting injured. They do [offseason conditioning] just enough to where guys are in shape, and able to do the things they can.
“There’s another philosophy where you work super hard and build up that callus, so then things don’t hurt as bad [during the season], and you don’t get those same injuries you would because you weren’t doing enough. At the end of the day, it’s just different philosophies. I think either of them really work.”
Which offseason philosophy better suits the Titans?
Brunskill hasn’t been around long, but he sees a clear identity here that favors the “build the callus” approach.
“This team is a run-the-football team, a play-hard-defense team,” Brunskill said. “So this is more of a team that probably needs that callus.
“We’re going to be playing grind-it-out football … you know, tough football, rather than spreading it out and guys are getting a little more finesse-like. I think with the team we are, it’s a really good thing to have that conditioning, that callus, to be able to go longer than the other team.”
Solid theory. Makes sense.
But if the Titans run into a third straight injury-plagued season, the choice to once again stick with the same rigorous offseason program may be looked on as more callous than callus.