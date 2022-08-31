Four of the 17 players the Tennessee Titans placed on their practice squad on Wednesday spent 10 or more games on an NFL roster last season, including three of the Titans’ own.
Quarterback Logan Woodside, running back Trenton Cannon, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and defensive back Chris Jackson were among the notable names added to the practice squad, finalizing Tennessee’s 2022-23 roster.
Woodside appeared in five games last year as Ryan Tannehill’s backup. He didn’t attempt a pass, but he was credited with six rushing attempts for -6 yards. Cannon, who was added to compete on special teams and as a returner, appeared in one game for the Baltimore Ravens and 11 for the San Francisco 49ers. He had just three carries for four yards, but he averaged 20.5 yards on 16 kick returns while playing 175 special teams snaps.
Murchison, who played in 11 games and started five, totaled eight tackles, two QB hurries and two QB pressures on 200 defensive snaps. Jackson started three of the 12 games he played, adding 34 tackles and four passes defensed on 386 defensive snaps. In coverage, the third-year cornerback allowed 30 completions on 44 attempts (68 completion percentage) for 329 yards and two touchdowns.
The full list of practice squad players is below:
Logan Woodside, QB
Trenton Cannon, RB
Dez Fitzpatrick, WR
Mason Kinsey, WR
Reggie Roberson, WR
David Wells, TE
Thomas Odukoya, TE (International Player)
Xavier Newman, OL
Jordan Roos, OL
Andrew Rupcich, OL
Larrell Murchison, DL
Sam Okuayinonu, DL
Jayden Peevy, DL
David Anenih, OLB
Joe Jones, ILB
Chris Jackson, DB
Theo Jackson, DB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In