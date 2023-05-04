Former Titans tackle Taylor Lewan is seeking damages “in excess of $50,000” in the medical lawsuit he revealed publicly on Wednesday, saying a botched surgery cut short his NFL career.
Lewan is suing orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews; Benjamin Sherman; Baptist Health Care, Inc.; Baptist Medical Group, LLC; and the Andrews Institute ASC, LLC in a civil lawsuit for medical malpractice. The suit was filed May 1 in the First Judicial Circuit Court in Escambia County, Fla., per court documents. Baptist Health Care declined to comment on the pending litigation.
A three-time former Pro Bowl tackle, Lewan underwent surgery on Oct. 27, 2020, to repair the ACL in his right knee after tearing the ligament during a game against the Houston Texans, forcing him to miss the last 11 games of that season.
In the lawsuit, Lewan, 31, contends that during the surgery, “defendants improperly performed the ACL repair, causing permanent injury to his right knee and surrounding structures, tendons, cartilage and ligaments.
“As a result of defendants’ negligent acts and omissions, plaintiff Taylor Lewan’s career in the NFL was cut short.”
A nine-year veteran, Lewan returned from the surgery in 2021 and played in 13 of 17 regular-season games, along with the Titans’ playoff game that year. But Lewan struggled at times with discomfort in the knee, and he did not perform to his previous level.
In the second game of the 2022 season, Lewan tore the same ACL and missed the remainder of the year.
He indicated then that issues stemming from the first ACL surgery were at the root of the problem.
The Titans released Lewan with a failed physical designation in February to give the team more room under the salary cap. He remains a free agent.
In the lawsuit, Lewan asserts that because of Andrews’ negligence and failure to properly monitor and treat Lewan, he “sustained severe and permanent injuries, including, but not limited to, permanent damage to his right knee and surrounding structures, tendons, cartilage and ligaments. The effects of the negligence suffered by Lewan are permanent in nature.”
The lawsuit contends Lewan has suffered a lengthy list of permanent losses and damages, “including but not limited to severe pain and disability, suffering, disfigurement, loss of ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, past and future loss of career opportunities and mental distress.”
In his most recent Bussin’ with The Boys podcast episode, Lewan expressed his frustration with the situation.
“Since 2020, this has sucked,” Lewan said. “It’s been tough. I would love to sit here and tell you for the next hour and a half how tough a situation this has been, but the reality of it is I just can’t right now. When I can, I will definitely share more when I am able to.
“But like I said, we all know how lawyers work. Hopefully it all just gets figured out and it’s all done and I can speak about it more. Because I like people to know what’s going on in my career. I love it.”