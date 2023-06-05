It’s June, these are non-contact drills and even training camp is still several weeks away.
Those should be the cautionary words lodged in the minds of Titans fans as they soak in the offseason workout reports concerning wide receiver Treylon Burks.
Still, it’s intriguing to see him making plays on the practice field and earning non-stop praise — from coaches to teammates — for development heading into Burks’ second season.
“He’s done a great job,” Titans wide receiver coach Rob Moore said when asked about Burks’ progress. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s in great shape. Mentally, he’s ahead of the game. Honestly, he’s been a different player. So I’m extremely happy with where he’s at.”
It was just about a year ago that Moore was left trying to explain the extremely slow start to Burks’ initial offseason, one in which he was absent from the field more often than on it — due to a combination of poor conditioning and asthma.
That was the prelude to a so-so rookie season for the 2022 first-round draft pick, a year in which Burks — who missed a combined six games because of turf toe and a concussion — was limited to 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown.
Instead of sulking his way toward a second season, Burks took the opposite approach, choosing to spend as much time at the Titans facility as possible. His desire was perhaps best displayed a couple of weeks ago, when Burks’ return commercial flight from a weekend in Arkansas was delayed — and not a single rental car was available. Determined not to miss an OTA session, Burks wound up getting to Nashville on a crack-of-dawn, private-pilot flown Cessna airplane, per paulkuharsky.com.
“That kind of speaks to his commitment,” Moore said. “That’s something that’s showed up since we’ve started. All I can tell you is I’m extremely happy with where he’s at right now.”
Moore isn’t the only one who sounds excited about what’s going on with Burks.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who’d love to turn the 6-2, 225-pound Burks into a prime target in 2023, lavished praise on the 23-year-old following a recent OTA session.
It wasn’t simply Burks’ physical assets that impressed Tannehill, but also the young receiver’s increased ability to understand his role in the overall Titans passing scheme.
“Treylon’s grown a lot,” Tannehill said. “I’m really excited about what I’ve seen from him. He’s flying around, he’s moving fast, he’s moving efficiently. He’s coming out, he’s working, he’s in shape. All great things, obviously.
“He’s been able to catch the ball and get open his whole time here. But all the little things that go along with playing the position — being able to see the field, understand the full concept, as opposed to just a route, how he fits in the whole picture, all those things ... I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. So I just want to keep him going, keep him growing. He’s doing a lot of really, really good things.”
Keep in mind that Burks is learning his second offensive scheme in as many years, as Tim Kelly has replaced Todd Downing as the team’s offensive coordinator.
But the sense so far is that Kelly’s up-tempo, more streamlined and less wordy playbook should allow Burks to be less of a thinker and more of a player.
“Ultimately we want to see Treylon out there playing fast,” Kelly said. “Again, I know kind of the theme has been the tempo and all that, but [we want him] being able to go out there and play fast, and again, eliminate the thinking and let him go and do what he does best — be big, be strong, play strong with the ball in his hands, go be physical — and he’s done a great job of that.”
So what kind of expectations should we have for Burks in his second season?
Staying on the conservative side, if Burks were to play 15 games (nearly every player misses a game or two to injury) and improve his average receptions per game just a touch — from three last year to four this year — he’d hit the 60-catch mark.
And if he managed to maintain his average from last year (13.5 yards per catch), Burks would top the 800-yard mark, nearly doubling his rookie total of 2022.
It’s easy to wonder if there’s even more of a second-year ceiling for Burks. But let’s remember that defenses will be blanketing him in coverage, and that the Titans’ offensive line — very bad last year — is still suspect until proven otherwise. So there are some factors out of Burks’ control that might limit his growth.
Still, the thought that Burks might be far closer to reaching his first-rounder potential than he did as a rookie last year has to be encouraging for a thirsty Titans fan base.
Even if this is still June ... and these are still non-contact drills ... and we’re still weeks away from training camp.