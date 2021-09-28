After a year of no live baseball, Nashville Sounds fans showed up in droves throughout the 2021 season.
On Sunday, the Sounds announced a total attendance of 436,868 at First Horizon Park in 2021, finishing with the highest total attendance and highest average attendance (6,721 fans per game) in Minor League Baseball.
For comparison, the Sounds attendance isn’t too far off from the lowest-attended Major League Baseball team the Miami Marlins, who have averaged 7,889 fans per game through 78 home games this year.
The attendance numbers are down slightly from 2019 – the last full MiLB season before COVID-19 – when Nashville totaled 578,291 fans over 67 home games, averaging 8,631 fans per game. The Sounds had the third-highest attendance numbers that season, according to Ballpark Digest.
Nashville went 41-24 at First Horizon Park this season -- the fourth-best home record in Triple A. The Sounds just finished the final stretch portion of their schedule with a 5-0 record at home, scoring 31 runs with a plus-18 run differential.
The Sounds currently sit in 11th place in Triple A East with a .548 win percentage and 13.5 games behind the first-place Durham Bulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.