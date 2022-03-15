Brandon Miller’s prep basketball resume was already second-to-none.
But now, the 6-foot-8 McDonald’s All-American has added another accolade to his long list of accomplishments after being named the 2022 Mr. Basketball winner in Class 4A on Monday at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State.
Ensworth standout Jaloni Cambridge was named Miss Basketball in Division II-AA for the second straight season while Belmont signee Ja’Kobi Gillespie of Greeneville won Mr. Basketball in Class 3A.
Miller, the No. 1-ranked recruit in Tennessee and an Alabama commit, is the first player in Cane Ridge history to win a Mr. Basketball award. He averaged 25.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season. Cane Ridge (25-6) plays Bearden (29-6) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in the opening round of the TSSAA state tournament.
Cambridge led Ensworth to a 24-4 record and a 70-46 win over Lipscomb Academy in the DII-AA state championship. She averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. She’s currently the No. 2-ranked sophomore player in the country according to espnW.
Gillespie, Greeneville’s first-ever first Mr. Basketball winner, averaged 27.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while leading the Greene Devils to the Class 3A state tournament. Last season, he helped guide Greeneville to the school’s first state tournament where he was named the 2A tournament MVP.
Other Midstate players who were among the award finalists include Aalyah Del Rosario (Webb School), McKenzie Cochran (Page), Jarrod Taylor (East Nashville) and Tyler Tanner (Brentwood Academy).
The winners were chosen by a statewide committee of sportswriters based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 36 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said in a release. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
This marked the 37th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s top high school basketball players across each of the six classifications. A full list of winners is below:
2022 MISS BASKETBALL
Division II Class A
- Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Division II Class AA
- Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Division I Class 1A
- Savannah Davis, McKenzie
Division I Class 2A
- Karly Weathers, Loretto
Division I Class 3A
- Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman
Division I Class 4A
- Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden
2022 MR. BASKETBALL
Division II Class A Mr. Basketball
- Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark
Division II Class AA Mr. Basketball
- Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Division I Class 1A Mr. Basketball
- Grant Strong, Clay County
Division I Class 2A Mr. Basketball
- Gus Davenport, Cannon County
Division I Class 3A Mr. Basketball
- Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Division I Class 4A Miss Basketball
- Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge
