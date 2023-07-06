One of the Predators’ top prospects is eager to begin his professional career.
He’s also anxious to leave behind the checkered past of his junior hockey years.
A first-round Nashville draft pick in 2021, forward Zachary L’Heureux has shown an ability to post big offensive numbers and get under the skin of opponents.
The 20-year-old native of Montreal averaged more than a point per game during four years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, signing off by posting 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 20 playoff games for his Halifax Mooseheads last season.
The Athletic ranked L’Heureux as the fifth-best prospect in the Predators’ system last January.
But it hasn’t been all fun and games for the 5-11, 197-pound L’Heureux.
He was suspended by the QMJHL nine times during his junior career for incidents that included high-sticking, unsportsmanlike conduct and fighting after an original altercation. The big one came last February, when L’Heureux was suspended 10 games for jamming his stick between glass panes along a player’s tunnel and jabbing it in the direction of opposing fans as he left the ice. He allegedly hit a 16-year-old fan with one of the jabs, though the fan was not injured.
“Yeah, I think [the suspensions are] part of the game,” L’Hereux said this week during the Predators’ developmental camp. “Some of them are deserved, some of them are not deserved. It’s a lot different game, I think, in junior, and the way it’s [officiated] and the way it’s called — how they manage and deal with situations like that.
“I’m happy I’m done with it and I’m moving to the next step. So it’s something I want to leave in the past. I want to move forward from it and not let it affect me going into next year.”
L’Heureux will compete for a spot on the Predators roster in training camp but will likely begin his professional career in Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.
Scott Nichol, the Predators’ assistant general manager and director of development, said L’Heureux should benefit from a change in atmosphere, noting also that L’Heureux was at his best toward the end of last season and in the playoffs.
“He actually had a bullseye on him [in the playoffs] because other teams were like, `Okay, let’s take this guy off the ice. He’s going to go haywire and get suspended or take a five-minute major,’” Nichol said. “But he didn’t. He was totally in control. He played the game.
“So I think just [getting a new set of eyes on him in the AHL will help], and at the end of the day, he’s playing against some older guys and he’ll have to stand up for himself, and then we’ll see where that goes from there. He’s in a good position. Sometimes you just play too long in junior hockey. It’s time to move on.”
L’Heureux missed the first eight weeks of last season recovering from hernia surgery, but he roared into form upon his return, totaling 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) during a 22-game stretch that included an 11-game point streak.
Then came the 10-game suspension, which stalled L’Heureux’s momentum and slowed his pace when he returned to the lineup. Eventually, however, L’Heureux played himself back into top form, averaging 1.3 points per game during a playoff run that ended just short of a QMJHL championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup.
“Zach had a little bit of a roller-coaster year, which is to his own fault sometimes, but it’s been a really good learning experience for him,” Nichol said. “He dialed it up in the playoffs. I thought he was the engine that drove that team in the playoffs. He was very disciplined. He produced, he drew penalties. So that’s kind of the Zach L’Heureux we kind of saw early on, and he just kind of got derailed a little bit.
“It’s hard when you play with that kind of emotion. I’ve been on that side of the fence, too. It’s hard to toe that line and sometimes you fall on the other side. It’s just going to take some time with him. But it’s absolutely time for him to turn pro.”
L’Heureux agrees, saying he’s more than ready to take the next step.
He plans on having his best summer of training, making the kind of physical improvements L’Heureux hopes will pay off at Predators training camp in September.
“I think physically, just getting as strong as possible, that would be what can set me apart at the next level … making sure every aspect of my conditioning is top point,” L’Heureux said. “My skating is definitely going to be something I’m going to keep working on. I think it’s definitely taken a big improvement over the past couple summers, but if I can take another step this summer, it will make my life a lot easier once I turn pro.”
L’Heureux also said he’s looking forward to developing a pro mindset and lifestyle, which he believes will be very different from that of his junior years.
On the ice, L’Heureux wants to maintain his offensive production, as well as his physical, agitating style of hockey. But he knows he needs to cut back on the kind of behavior that resulted in so many suspensions, acknowledging he wants to help his team — not hurt it.
“[The Predators] want me to play my game,” L’Heureux said. “At the end of the day, a lot of those situations are just me playing my game and kind of falling on the wrong side of things. So they don’t want me to change anything of what I’m doing.
“But definitely you want to toe that line. You don’t want to cross it too often. It’s going to happen and there’s no time and place for it to happen. So it’s just really knowing when to cross it and when to stay on it — maybe take your licks and find another opportunity.”