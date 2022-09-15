Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher has the week off. Special guests, former NHLers and current Preds broadcasters Chris Mason and Hal Gill join the show TOGETHER to talk Nashville Predators hockey with Braden Gall of 440 Sports.
This week’s topics include:
- Rookie training camp emotions
- Veterans coming back to town
- Some broadcasting news from Hal Gill
- What was Roman Josi like as a 22-year old?
- Barry Trotz stories you've never heard
- How can a coach impact a playoff series?
- Which players will take next step this winter?
- Rapid Fire: Chugging beer, travel, social media
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End and Weiss Liquors.
You can subscribe to the 440 YouTube page and follow our hosts on Twitter: Michael Gallagher, @MGsports_; Braden Gall, @BradenGall; 440 Sports, @440Sports
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below:
