Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Preds beat a bad Ducks team
- What's the big takeaway?
- Water main breaks, Maren Morris still on!
- Juuse Saros still cruising
- What was a dog doing in The Stone?
- Line changes we actually like
- Return of Yakov Trenin
- NHL offensive trends
- New coaching trends
- Power Kill trends
