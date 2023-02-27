IYAF.jpg

Sean Henry (left), David Poile (middle), Barry Trotz

 Phot via Nashville Predators

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Reaction to David Poile stepping down as GM
  • How will Barry Trotz do succeeding Poile?
  • The Preds are clearly going into rebuild mode
  • Breaking down the Niederreiter/Jeannot trades
  • Who else could be traded by Friday’s deadline?
  • Grows & glows
  • Dumb Things Said on Preds Social Media

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on SpotifyApple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: