Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Reaction to David Poile stepping down as GM
- How will Barry Trotz do succeeding Poile?
- The Preds are clearly going into rebuild mode
- Breaking down the Niederreiter/Jeannot trades
- Who else could be traded by Friday’s deadline?
- Grows & glows
- Dumb Things Said on Preds Social Media
