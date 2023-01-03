IAYF.jpg
David Russell/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • Forsberg’s First Star performance
  • Can he spark other forwards to start scoring?
  • Are you encouraged by points in five of last six games?
  • Gover has a proposition for Preds fans
  • Eeli Tolvanen rubs salt in the Preds’ wounds
  • Grows & glows
  • Dumb Things Said on Preds Social MediaTM

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: