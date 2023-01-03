Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Forsberg’s First Star performance
- Can he spark other forwards to start scoring?
- Are you encouraged by points in five of last six games?
- Gover has a proposition for Preds fans
- Eeli Tolvanen rubs salt in the Preds’ wounds
- Grows & glows
- Dumb Things Said on Preds Social MediaTM
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts, or listen below: