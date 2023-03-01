The Nashville Predators rebuild is in full swing.
As the team transitions from general manager David Poile to GM-in-waiting Barry Trotz, the Predators have began selling off pieces and stockpiling assets for next season and beyond.
To date, the Predators have pulled off three trades prior to Friday’s NHL trade deadline, and we have graded each move below.
The trade: Predators get 2024 second-round pick; Jets get RW Nino Niederreiter
Despite all of the backlash on social media following this trade, I have zero issue with it. I believe that to be fair compensation for a 30-year-old forward who’s never scored more than 25 goals in a season.
Of course, the Predators would have preferred for the second rounder to be in this year’s draft as opposed to next year's, but the value is spot on for what Niederreiter is: a third-line player getting second-line minutes.
Grade: B
The trade: Predators get D Cal Foote, 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks, 2024 second-round pick, 2025 first-round pick; Lightning get LW Tanner Jeannot
This move has the potential to go down as David Poile’s greatest deal ever as the Predators general manager. And there’s some stiff competition (see: Filip Forsberg for Martin Erat and Michael Latta; P.K. Subban for Shea Weber; Ryan Johansen for Seth Jones).
To turn an undrafted rookie free agent who had one decent season and was in the midst of a down season into five draft picks, including a first rounder, plus a solid defensive prospect like Cal Foote who can step in and fill the void left by Mattias Ekholm, is basically unheard of.
If the Predators hit on just one of those five draft picks, they’ve won this trade. If they hit on two or more, this could be considered a fleecing.
Grade: A+
The trade: Predators get D Tyson Barrie, RW Reid Schaefer, 2023 first- and third-round picks; Oilers get D Mattias Ekholm and 2023 sixth-round pick
Obviously, the 2023 first-round pick is the star of the show. Collecting first rounders, especially in the draft your city is hosting, is vitally important to any attempt at a rebuild. I also like Tyson Barrie as either a piece to be flipped in another trade, as I suspect is the case, or as a potential part of the roster next season.
However, the part that really bothers me is not getting at least one of center Dylan Halloway, LW Xavier Bourgault or defenseman Philip Broberg back in this deal. Schaefer is a fine prospect, but he projects to be more of a bottom-six player with 10- to 15-goal potential. Trading a defenseman the caliber of Ekholm and not bringing back a blue-chip defenseman such as Broberg is a big missed opportunity.
That said, I will reserve my final judgement on this until after I see what Nashville does with Barrie. If they can move him in a package for a blue-chip prospect or to land another 2023 first-round pick, then I’ll gladly amend my grade.
Grade: C
