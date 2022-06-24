Nashville Predators chairman Herb Fritch, a season ticket holder from Day 1, has not shied away from the fact that he enjoys his low profile as a team owner, watching most games in anonymity in the lower bowl of Bridgestone Arena.
New minority owner, former Gov. Bill Haslam, however, is quite comfortable answering the tough questions and working a crowd.
So, it just made sense that as Fritch looked to step away from being the faceless owner from who fans wanted answers as the Predators’ season came to a frustrating end against the Colorado Avalanche on May 9, Haslam was on his short list of candidates to buy his ownership shares and transition to the club’s new majority owner over the next three years.
“I only had a list of three or four people that I could think of that had the wherewithal to do it and maybe had the interest,” Fritch said on Thursday. “That’s really the bottom line. I thought it was the right longer-term decision for the franchise, and Bill will be a good steward for ... a valuable community asset.
“… I don’t feel the need to be out in front being the spokesperson. [General manager David Poile and President and CEO Sean Henry are] the experts, let them deal with [the media].”
The Predators remained steadfast that Haslam’s transition to majority owner by 2025 won’t affect the day-to-day much, if at all.
No sweeping changes at the top.
Sean Henry will continue as president and CEO, and David Poile will remain the general manager, with both still the franchise mouthpieces in terms of addressing the media and answering the questions they don’t really want to answer.
“I think Bill is comfortable with how the team’s run, what we’ve accomplished over the years,” Fritch continued. “… We haven’t taken the real deep dips that some teams have, and that’s a real scary thing to me — to be out there and not make the playoffs for a number of years in a row in order to get top draft picks. That’s a risky road and I think David has navigated it pretty well to keep us competitive.”
As much as the Predators’ group of decision makers discussed the anticipated lack of changes under Haslam’s future leadership, they all seemed in agreement that the one thing that needs to be addressed is the team’s playoff success, or lack thereof.
It was clear on Thursday that the bar had been raised from simply making the playoffs. As Fritch put it: No one is happy with where the franchise is currently.
“Making the playoffs isn’t enough for any of us,” Henry said. “We’re proud of what happened, but we’re disappointed too at the same time. So, how do we move it forward? What are the missing pieces? How do we continue to grow? You look at the awards … two rookies finishing in the top 10, our coach finished in the top 10, the best defenseman in the league, one of the best goalies in the league, a couple of 40-goal scorers — now how do we add to that and take a step forward?”
Added Haslam: "I care deeply about this team and it succeeding. I'm just like [the fans]. I wake up in the morning and I read sports or watch it on the news, and I understand that winning matters.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In