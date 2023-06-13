Peter Laviolette hasn’t soured on the NHL after all these years.
Nor, apparently, has the NHL soured on Laviolette.
The 58-year-old is on course to become the next New York Rangers head coach, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, who tweeted Monday afternoon that “Nothing is done until it’s done, but, barring a swerve, looking like Laviolette as next Rangers head coach.”
A former head coach of the Nashville Predators, Laviolette was reportedly competing against another former Predators head coach — John Hynes — for the Rangers’ job.
Laviolette would be assuming head-coaching duties for his sixth NHL team, following stints with the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Predators and Washington Capitals.
His longest stint was in Nashville, where Laviolette spent six seasons and coached 451 regular-season games, posting a record of 248-143-60 (.616 winning percentage). Laviolette’s most memorable season with the Predators came in 2016-17, when he led eighth-seeded Nashville to the Stanley Cup Final, where the Preds fell in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In 21 seasons overall, the Massachusetts native has 752 career victories, eighth-most in NHL history and the most of any American-born coach.
But Laviolette hasn’t led any of his teams to a playoff-series win in the last six years — three in Nashville and three in Washington.
In New York, Laviolette would take over a Rangers team that totaled 107 points last season, fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers, who added veterans like Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko at the NHL trade deadline, lost to the New Jersey Devils in the first round.
Assuming Laviolette does get hired by the Rangers, it would mean every NHL team has a head coach in place.
That would at least temporarily eliminate any NHL head-coaching opportunities for Karl Taylor, head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville’s affiliate in the American Hockey League.
A finalist for the Predators’ head-coaching job that went to Andrew Brunette, Taylor has led the Admirals to a record of 157-90-40 in four years and guided Milwaukee to the AHL conference finals this season. Incoming Predators general manager Barry Trotz had said he expected NHL teams to pursue Taylor during the offseason.