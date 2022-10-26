Joe Biddle — a longtime and award-winning former Nashville Banner and Tennessean sports journalist known for his folksy persona and youthful appearance — has died after a bout with dementia.
He was 78.
The Tennessean reports Biddle was born in 1944 and grew up in Johnson City, Tennessee. He graduated from East Tennessee State University and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict.
Biddle began working as a print journalist at the Johnson City Press Chronicle in 1971 before transitioning one year later to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
In late 1979, Biddle was hired by the Nashville Banner, at which he served as sports editor and columnist until the afternoon newspaper ceased publication in early 1998.
From the Banner, Biddle pivoted to The Tennessean as a sports columnist, working for the morning daily until 2011. In his later career years, Biddle undertook freelance writing assignments for the Williamson Herald, WKRN-2 and former Post sister publication The City Paper (which ceased operations in August 2013).
According to the morning daily, Biddle reported on 31 Super Bowls, 31 NCAA Final Fours, 30 Masters tournaments, 12 World Series, a Ryder Cup, two Summer Olympic Games, several college football national championships and several additional bowl games.
But Biddle was perhaps best known for the Nashville Banner contest "I Beat Biddle," via which readers would attempt to outdo the veteran sports journalist with successfully picking college football game winners. As The Tennessean reports, the prize was an "I Beat Biddle" bumper sticker.
Biddle was named a four-time Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association. He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Biddle is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon, The Tennessean reports.