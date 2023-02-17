Ken Whisenhunt had an underwhelmingly forgettable 23-game stint as head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2014-15.
Fortunately for him, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has a soft spot for failed head coaches. Whisenhunt will join Alabama’s coaching staff in 2023, serving as a special assistant to the head coach alongside Todd Watson and Sal Sunseri, who are both also listed as special assistants to Saban.
Other high-profile former NFL or college head coach added to the Alabama coaching staff in recent years have included Bill O’Brien, Doug Marrone, Butch Jones, Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian.
Whisenhunt, who also had a two-year stint as the special teams coordinator/tight ends coach at Vanderbilt from 1995-96, compiled a 3-20 record in parts of two seasons with the Titans before being fired just seven games into the 2015 season and replaced by Mike Mularkey.
He then spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers before working the last two years as an offensive analyst at Penn State.
The 60-year-old Whisenhunt is also the father-in-law of current Alabama offensive analyst Zach Mettenberger, whom he also coached with the Titans in 2014 and 2015.
