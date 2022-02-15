It didn’t take Middle Tennessee State long to find Brent Dearmon’s replacement as offensive coordinator.
The school announced on Monday former Samford offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mitch Stewart as the Blue Raiders’ new offensive coordinator. He replaces Dearmon, who left after one season for the same position at Florida Atlantic.
"I have known a lot of the guys on the staff for a long time and I can't wait to get started working with them," Stewart said in a release. "I have worked camps here in the past and I am super blessed to finally be here as a member of the staff. This is an exciting time, and I am ready to get to work."
Under Dearmon last year, MTSU had the No. 4-ranked offense in Conference USA, averaging 29.8 points per game — 6.9 points more than in 2020 — with 24 more touchdowns than the number of the previous season.
Stewart led Samford to the No. 2 overall offense in the Southern Conference in 2021, averaging 448.7 yards of total offense (10th nationally) and 37.9 points per game (tops in the SoCon and sixth nationally) with the conference’s best red-zone offense (90.9 percent) and most red-zone touchdowns (37). Samford had the No. 1 offense in the SoCon in Stewart’s first year in 2020.
Prior to Samford, Stewart was the head coach at Murray State University from 2015-2019, posting a 19-37 record. Under his guidance, K.D. Humphries became the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass attempts and completions.
In four of his five seasons with the Racers, Stewart’s offenses ranked either first or second in the Ohio Valley Conference. Before 2015, Stewart served as Murray State’s offensive coordinator under current Samford coach Chris Hatcher.
"I am extremely excited to welcome Mitch and his wife Rikki and daughters Stella and Emme to the Blue Raider family," MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill said. "Mitch has been very successful offensively everywhere he has coached. He is well respected in the coaching profession, and I can't wait for him to get started."
