The Tennessee Department of Transportation has updated its timeline for construction of the future Broadway Viaduct in downtown Nashville, with a start slated for year’s end.

According to the TDOT website, the completion is October 2023. The site notes the viaduct will be open during the bulk of the work. However, it will be fully closed for about eight weeks, between July 5 and Sept. 1, 2023. Some substructure work has already begun.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.