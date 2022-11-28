State House Democrats voted 11-10 over the weekend to replace caucus chair Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville) with John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville).
Dixie served just two years in the position. He beat out Clemmons when he first won the job in late 2020.
Democrats continue to lose seats as Republicans maintain supermajority control. The caucus chair is, in part, responsible for supporting vulnerable incumbents and finding challengers in competitive GOP-held districts.
In a release, Clemmons said he is “honored by the trust shown in him by the caucus membership” and “ready to get to work on the challenges that lie ahead.”
Democrats also voted to return Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) to her leadership position. She is running for mayor of Memphis next year.
Other positions elected over the weekend:
House Republicans are mostly bringing back their leadership team of Speaker Cameron Sexton, Majority Leader William Lamberth and Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison.
