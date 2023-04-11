Teens ages 14 to 18 would be required to get permission from their parents to obtain any vaccine under a bill that passed the Tennessee Senate on Monday.
The “Mature Minor Doctrine Clarification Act,” sponsored by Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) and Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge), prohibits a health care provider from providing a vaccination to a minor unless they first receive written consent from a parent or legal guardian.
If passed in the House, the bill would change the Mature Minor Doctrine, a legal principle created by the Tennessee Supreme Court in 1987 that allows physicians to treat certain minors ages 14 to 18 without parental consent. The doctrine applies to medical care in general, not specifically vaccines. The House version of the bill was approved Monday by the House Government Operations Committee and is likely headed to a vote by the full House.
As written, the bill does not apply to a minor who is emancipated, a member of the armed forces or is a parent of a minor child themselves. It also requires the Tennessee Department of Health to establish a registry for the reporting of vaccinations of minors and publish a yearly report. The bill applies to all vaccinations, including COVID-19, the HPV vaccine and required college immunizations.
“[It] clarifies that parents are the one who have the right to make vaccination decisions and the only one that can take the right away from the parents is the court,” Bowling said in a March 22 Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.
On the Senate floor Monday, Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) read a letter from physician Amy Gordon Bono.
“I’m in favor of allowing mature minors to make decisions in consultation with their physician. This attempt to clarify the mature minor doctrine, a standard in the practice of medicine for decades, is an unwelcome intrusion into the patient-doctor relationship,” the letter read.
Minors accessing vaccinations came to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as the state fired then-top vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus after sending an email explaining the Mature Minor Doctrine. A group of Republican legislators took issue with what they saw as promotion of COVID-19 vaccines to minors.
Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said this bill could incumber practice.
“From a medical perspective, you never want to put any barrier that would interfere with someone seeking medical care for whatever reason,” he said.