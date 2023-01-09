Tennessee Republican leaders are seeking to cut the size of the Metro Council in half in a move seen as retribution for Nashville’s rejection of a push to host the 2024 Republican National Convention in the city.
House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Senate Finance Committee Chair Bo Watson, both Republicans, filed the so-called Small Government Efficiency Act on Monday. It would cap the size of metropolitan and municipal legislative bodies in Tennessee at 20 members. Though Nashville is not mentioned in the announcement, the Metro Council is the only such body in the state larger than the new maximum.
The bill as written does not prescribe how the city would reduce the size of the council, currently made up of 35 district representatives and five at-large representatives.
“When government grows beyond a certain size, it hinders economic growth, taxes are inevitably raised and the standard of living for the average citizen is diminished,” Lamberth said. “Government functions best closer to the people. This legislation will strengthen local democracy and competency by improving the ability of local elected leaders to effectively represent their communities.”
Some people around Metro have pushed for a smaller council before, and in 2015 Nashville voters rejected a proposal to shrink the body. A smaller council, some argue, could result in a more professionalized body made up of members with bigger-picture instincts. Fewer councilmembers would also mean, despite Lamberth’s claim about government functioning “best closer to the people,” that each councilmember would represent more constituents.
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, who runs Metro Council meetings, is opposed to the reduction and is seeking meetings with legislative leadership.
“I think it’s important to at least have a discussion with the proper folks at the state legislature and point out that Nashville’s Metro Council has worked pretty well for over 50 years,” Shulman said.