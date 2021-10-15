The Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure announced Wednesday more than 175 community members and stakeholders attended its community engagement meeting about the proposed Jefferson Street Cap on Oct. 9.
NDOT organized the information sharing event outside Lee Chapel AME Church as the first of several to come on Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and other dates yet to be confirmed. Mayor John Cooper joined Faye DiMassimo, now interim director of the newly established NDOT, to share information on the $120 million Jefferson Street Multimodal Cap and Connector — a project to cap Interstate 40 with a 3.4-acre land bridge between Jefferson and Scovel streets, running from D.B. Todd Blvd. to 14th Avenue North — to a gathering that included Metro Councilmembers Freddie O'Connell and Sharon Hurt.
“This project belongs to the people of North Nashville and is an opportunity to honor the North Nashville community,” Cooper said. “I am grateful to the neighbors and community leaders who are partnering with us to shape the vision for the Jefferson Street Cap and make this a community-driven process at every step.”
The lid, so to speak, is currently intended to become newly usable space to replace space taken from the community when the highway was developed. The project aims to restore what Metro acknowledges as a “deliberately bifurcated” historically Black community split by the construction of the interstate system in the 1960s as part of the systemic destruction of North Nashville’s community of historically Black universities and thriving business and entertainment district.
“When I-40 was routed right through North Nashville, it physically divided the community and caused incalculable economic harm to the neighborhood, its residents and its business owners,” state Rep. Harold Love, Jr. (D-Nashville) said. “This proposed project seeks to begin to address that harm as well as serve as a catalyst for building a strong future in North Nashville that both honors and advances the rich legacy of the Jefferson Street corridor.”
Cooper and DiMassimo answered questions, shared information and invited feedback from the community about the proposed project. They explained, for instance, that construction would not remove any currently existing homes or businesses, and that it would be funded by earmarked allocations from municipal, state and potentially federal funds.
The current city budget is the first of several Metro budgets that will each need to allocate a steady expenditure toward a total of $48 million local dollars required for the capital project, but it is also expected to be supplemented by $72 million from the state. This budget cycle’s expenditure is intended to meet operational costs.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation was awarded in June President Biden’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant of about $11.2 million in June partly to fund the I-40 Smart Fiber Project, which involves the Jefferson Street Cap project and proliferates so-called intelligent transportation system devices and fiber optics for 143 miles of highway between Nashville and Memphis. Those devices are expected to help reduce collisions at Trucker’s Curve, a notoriously dangerous interchange close to the proposed cap.
The I-40 Smart Fiber Project is one of several major developments — alongside I-24 MOTION, the I-24 Smart Corridor and CIRCLES — feeding a new traffic management system to turn Interstates 24 and 40 into a modern highway network that generates proof-of-concept data for the future of roadways in major cities nationwide. Involved projects include development, funding and research from the CIRCLES Consortium, Federal Highway Administration, Gresham Smith, National Science Foundation, TDOT, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Vanderbilt University.
NDOT commences community engagement efforts for the Jefferson Street project about two weeks after announcing the addition of Chief Engineer Brad Freeze, director of TDOT’s traffic operations division and mastermind on the smart infrastructure projects. Freeze is scheduled to start his new role as assistant director — the agency’s highest permanent position to date — with NDOT on Nov. 1.
The Jefferson project marks the biggest undertaking for NDOT since the agency’s inception earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.