Metro’s newly approved budget is the first of several slated to contribute to the $48 million needed for a cap over Interstate 40 along Jefferson Street.
Metro Council last Tuesday approved Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs’ version of Mayor John Cooper’s fiscal 2022 budget, with its capital project expenditures intact for what has been termed the Jefferson Street Multimodal Cap and Connector. That project would put a section of Interstate 40 under a 3.4-acre land bridge connecting the Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Bridge over the highway to 16th Avenue North. Funding would partly come via President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant and would, as described by the Cooper Administration, help reconnect parts of North Nashville to the district comprising Fisk University and Meharry Medical College.
Richard Manson, chairperson of the board of directors at Citizens Savings Bank and Trust, has expressed support for the project according to the mayor’s office. Founded in 1904 by three Nashvillians, Citizens Bank is America’s oldest continuously operating Black-owned bank and the first minority-owned bank in Tennessee.
“I am a supporter of anything that will rectify the challenges that were faced by the Black community when it was intentionally destroyed by the United States government and Metro — both the city and the federal government,” Manson told the Post, adding that he is advocating for governing powers to “remedy that however they need to remedy it.”
The project description included with Metro’s grant application positions the project as a balm, so to speak, aimed at healing a “deliberately bifurcated” historically Black community in North Nashville split by Nashville’s interstate system during the 1960s. Prior to this systematic destruction, North Nashville had produced the scholastic triumvirate of Fisk, Meharry and Tennessee State University and a middle-class business and entertainment district on Jefferson Street that included theaters, dance halls and taverns at which stars like B.B. King, James Brown, Ray Charles and Little Richard performed regularly.
Manson added, however, that it remains too early to tell whether or not the project will yield the desired results because the grant has yet to be awarded. Then-Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee Bob Mendes similarly told the Post that whether the grant will be awarded is still unknowable.
“I have no idea whether the grant will be awarded,” Mendes said. “It’s a new federal administration and I just do not have a feel for what they want to support. Fingers crossed, though.”
As of June 16, an INFRA Grant of some $11.2 million was awarded to the Tennessee Department of Transportation to partially fund the I-40 Smart Fiber Project, an expansion of Intelligent Transportation System devices and fiber optics along 143 miles of highway between Memphis and Nashville. Metro’s Budget and Finance Committee approved in April an application for $72 million from the state to be matched by $48 million local dollars to expand ITS, enhance critical safety and reduce collisions around Trucker’s Curve, an infamously perilous interchange near where the cap has been planned.
The new Metro budget is the first of several to direct funds toward that $48 million, and the portion covered in this budget cycle is earmarked for operational costs to be overseen by the new Metro department of transportation. General infrastructure and transportation appropriations total about $123.5 million. Future budget cycles would account for other forms of infrastructural costs such as, for example, the construction of a new community center.
Interstate capping projects have been built in Dallas, Seattle and Pittsburgh, among other places, and a local version has been thoroughly contemplated by the Nashville Civic Design Center and engineering students at Vanderbilt as an option for several downtown viaducts over I-65/40. A 2019 Civic Design Center study proposed a “cap,” or land bridge, to span north from the 12th Avenue viaduct to the Church Street bridge and turning that land-bridge roof, so to speak, into recreational and green spaces with liner buildings along its perimeters.
