Following the death of state Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville) over the weekend, election officials have set the dates of a special election to fill the remainder of his term.
The primary for the vacancy in District 51, including parts of East Nashville and Madison among other areas, will be held on Aug. 3, coinciding with the Metro general election. The general election for the District 51 vacancy is scheduled for Sept. 14, coinciding with the Metro runoff. (The special election for District 52, the seat of the expelled and returned Rep. Justin Jones, is also on the ballot on Aug. 3.)
Candidates in the special election could pick up petitions to qualify for the primary starting Tuesday, and the qualifying deadline is June 22.
The Metro Council could appoint a temporary representative to fill the position in the meantime.
Beck, an attorney, served in the state House for nearly a decade. He will lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday afternoon.
On Saturday, a funeral will follow at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theatre.