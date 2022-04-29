With the extended deadline for candidate qualification passing Thursday, six candidates have successfully joined the race to succeed retiring state Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville).
The extension was triggered by the state’s anti-skulduggery law after Gilmore announced on the initial qualifying deadline earlier this month that she was backing candidate Keeda Haynes as her successor. During the extended qualifying period, Haynes withdrew her candidacy, and several others launched campaigns to represent the district that includes much of North Nashville and Southeast Nashville.
The candidates include five Democrats and one Republican. (Historically, the seat has heavily favored Democrats.)
The candidacies of Charlane Oliver and Jerry Maynard, both Democrats, have previously been reported. Also running in the Democratic primary are former Metro Councilmember Ludye Wallace, Barry Barlow and Rossi Turner. Running as a Republican is Pime Hernandez.
Primaries are scheduled for Aug. 4, with the general election to follow in November.
