State Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville) on Thursday announced her retirement and subsequent endorsement of Keeda Haynes for the District 19 seat she has held for one term.
The announcement fell on the final day of state Senate primary qualifying and raised questions of skulduggery. The state’s anti-skulduggery law prevents candidates from withdrawing at the last minute to give a friend a leg up.
The qualifying period for the District 19 primaries could now be extended, reportedly until April 28, to allow additional candidates to enter the race. The district includes North Nashville and parts of East Nashville and snakes southeast to Antioch.
Before being elected to the state Senate in 2018, Gilmore served in the state House and on Metro Council. Her daughter, Erica Gilmore, is the Davidson County trustee.
"I still plan to work in the community; I just will not have the title," Gilmore said via text message. "I want to retire while I am young and healthy enough to help young leaders reach their political goals."
Haynes, a former public defender, entered politics with an unsuccessful 2020 Democratic primary challenge of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville). Gilmore was one of Haynes’ most prominent backers during that campaign.
Gilmore and Haynes announced their decisions in a restricted joint Facebook Live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.