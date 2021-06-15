After a lackluster first quarter, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) is kicking his re-election fundraising into higher gear, and his main Democratic opponent is criticizing him for it.
According to an invitation distributed by challenger Odessa Kelly’s campaign, Cooper’s fundraiser last week was hosted by some expected big names in local business and politics. The group included Nashville SC owner John Ingram, lobbyist Greg Hinote and real estate developer Bert Mathews.
“I will only ever be accountable to the working class people in this city, not wealthy people who can pay $500 for the privilege of speaking with their Congressman,” Kelly said in a release.
“It was great to be with friends last week for my first major fundraiser in four years," Cooper said through a spokesperson. "About 300+ people came to Diskin Cider to support our campaign, including lots of local elected officials, who showed up to continue the conversation about moving Nashville forward.”
Meanwhile, a Republican who lives outside the Fifth Congressional District is entering the race, releasing a widely shared campaign video and endorsement from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Monday. Robby Starbuck, a music video producer who moved to the area in 2019 and is registered to vote in Williamson County, said that “Tennessee deserves a rep who serves Tennessee, not special interests in D.C.”
Starbuck has said that he plans to buy a home in Nashville and that he is hopeful Tennessee Republicans will make the heavily Democratic district more favorable to Republicans during upcoming redistricting, which is wholly controlled by Republicans.
Blackburn promotes top aide
Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has promoted Sean Ferrell from legislative director to chief of staff, according to a report in the Tennessee Journal.
Ferrell succeeds Chuck Flint, who had served as chief of staff to Blackburn since her time in the U.S. House.
According to OpenSecrets, Ferrell joined Blackburn’s office from the House Energy and Commerce Committee and held previous positions with the U.S. Telecom Association and Republican Sens. Pat Roberts and Mitch McConnell.
Candidates enter special House election
Following the death of state Rep. Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah) and the appointment of his widow Joan Carter to serve until a special election is held, candidates are beginning to position themselves ahead of a July special primary election and a general election to follow in September.
DeAngelo Jelks, also of Ooltewah, was the first to throw his hat in the ring. The Democratic candidate is a captain in the Army Reserve.
On the Republican side, both Greg Vital and Hoyt Samples have joined the race. Vital, a businessman who co-founded Morning Pointe Senior Living, has served on the boards of First Horizon Bank, the Land Trust for Tennessee and the National Parks Conservation Association. He lost a competitive GOP primary to now-Sen. Todd Gardenhire in 2012.
Samples is an attorney in Chattanooga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.